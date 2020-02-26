Steps for Schools turns Idaho State Legislators' steps into cash for schools

A month-long challenge issued by the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health gives officials in the Idaho State Legislature a chance to earn at least $500 for a school of their choice in the month of February.
“Steps for Schools encourages our elected officials to be active, connect with their communities and earn funds for local schools to help them get kids to be physically active,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, Executive Director of Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, in a press release.
Legislators participating in the challenge took a walk with students from Ponderosa Elementary School in Meridian Feb. 19 at the Idaho State Capitol and received 10,000 bonus steps toward their final step count.
More than half of the Idaho State Legislature have chosen to participate, including Rod Furniss (R) and Jerald Raymond (R), both from Rigby.
Furniss acts on the Business, Revenue & Taxation, and Environment, Energy & Technology committees and graduated from Rigby High School. He has decided to walk for Clark County Jr. and Sr. High School.
Raymond acts on the Agricultural Affairs, Business and Education committees and also graduated from Rigby High School. Raymond is walking for the Clark County School District.
Participants must accumulate at least 290,000 steps in Feb. to earn funds. They can also get an extra $250 and bonus steps for going on two morning walks with Mark Fenton, a national community health expert brought in by Blue Cross of Idaho to further educate legislatures on obesity.
According to the press release, the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation awarded $23,500 to schools in Idaho from the Steps for Schools challenge last year.
“Elected officials have a direct impact on Idaho’s health and we want to shine a light on Idaho’s health issues,” said Nick Jezierny, communications specialist for Blue Cross of Idaho.
Jezierny said the challenge allows legislatures to be aware of childhood obesity in Idaho by participating and attending presentations by Blue Cross of Idaho.
The challenge also allows for legislatures to return to their communities after the session ends with funds to buy equipment for physical activity such as playgrounds.
“When they’re considering legislature, they can think about if its good for Idaho kids,” Jezierny said.
Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health is a nonprofit charitable foundation created from a desire to improve the health of Idahoans through wellness and prevention programs.