Stinking Springs area closed over winter to protect wildlife

(BLM)—At the request of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the Bureau of Land Management Upper Snake Field Office has temporarily closed the Stinking Springs area near the South Fork of the Snake River to all motorized vehicles and human entry in order to support wildlife survival rates. The annual closure began Dec. 1, 2018, and will remain in effect through sunrise May 1, 2019, depending on weather conditions.
“Increasing human activity in the Stinking Springs area creates additional stress on the fragile mule deer that winter there, requiring them to use up their supply of stored winter fat more quickly,” said Jeremy Casterson, BLM Upper Snake Field Manager. “We appreciate the public’s help every year in avoiding this area to help protect these sensitive animals.”
The seasonal closure applies to other BLM lands in the vicinity of Stinking Springs, and the U.S. Forest Service also closes National Forest lands in the area during winter. It is advisable to check with agency offices before planning travel on these lands. For more information contact the Upper Snake Field Office at 208-524-7500.