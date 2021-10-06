Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
During the Aug. 10 Ririe City Council meeting, the council unanimously decided to postpone the Stosich Meadows final plot plan until their city council meeting on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. Ryan Stosich, President of ARS Flood & Fire Cleanup, is the owner of the development.
Sharon Parry, Ririe Planning and Zoning Administrator, stated the plot that was submitted has 44 homes on it.
“They are in the engineering phase,” said Parry. “It comes with caveats, such as a walking bridge over the canal, as well as green space and a park.”
Parry mentioned Ririe is looking forward to a moderate amount of growth in order to promote a little bit of commercial growth alongside.
“The city of Ririe tries to stay small with a small town atmosphere,” said Parry. “The council would like to stay small; I think they are trying to accomplish that.”
According to Parry, the council is attempting to stay in step with their comprehensive plan. They are looking at updating the comprehensive plan, at least the future land use map. These two subdivisions are platted and moving forward, and the mayor, council and their intentions are very much in step with the comprehensive plan.
Ryan Webster, who owns his own Real Estate firm in Idaho Falls, stated they are going to be single-family homes on half acre lots. Webster is helping Stosich develop and then market the property once the plat is finalized.
According to Webster, he was not sure as to why the final plot plan was being postponed.
“We have been working on the development for just over a year,” said Webster. “Everything is still in the planning and developing stages, and in the approval stages.”