A 16-year-old male was Life Flighted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical after being hit by a vehicle in the Rigby Middle School parking lot Oct. 11 around 10:45 p.m.
According to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office press release, the victim was walking through the parking lot when he was struck by the left fender of a Ford truck driven by a 15-year-old male and knocked to the ground.
A Chevrolet truck driven by a 15-year-old male was driving near the accident and was unaware that the victim was on the ground. The truck then struck the victim with the front-right tire causing serious injuries to the head and facial area.
According to the release, the victim is expected to make a full recovery.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Rigby Police Department, Central Fire District Quick Response Unit, Life Flight and Idaho Falls Ambulance.
Because all parties were juveniles the names will not be released.