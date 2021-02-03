Business Professionals of America chapters from local school districts recently competed at the regional competition, resulting in students from Ririe, West Jefferson and Rigby taking first in several competitions and qualifying for the state competition.
“I’m super proud of what the students accomplished given the circumstances,” said Ririe BPA Advisor Jacob Hayes.
For Hayes, this is his first year teaching and working with BPA as an advisor after having competed in BPA as a high schooler himself. Hayes said that the experience of doing virtual competitions is hugely different from competing in physical competitions with having to keep track of correct Zoom meeting logins, getting everyone set up with working audio and visual equipment and more.
“I think as a student this wasn’t nearly as stressful,” Hayes said. “But it’s also more gratifying though to see them prepare and then turn around and get wins.”
West Jefferson Advisor Paul Stembridge said that he thinks the club is doing great with their performance and that BPA has a good group of students this year.
“I couldn’t be prouder,” Stembridge said. “We compete against bigger schools and the kids really hold their own. We’re just trying to anticipate in any challenges [with state] and move forward in confidence.”
Stembridge has been the BPA advisor for West Jefferson since 2008, with the exception of the previous two years, and said that they usually have at least one student qualify for the national competition and several students place nationally.
“I’m proud of them putting in the time and dedication it takes,” Stembridge said.
BPA was first established in 1996 with the goal of preparing students professionally, “...providing the tools, skills and experiences students need to compete, succeed and thrive in the business world,” according to their website, bpa.org.
“We have had a wonderful year despite COVID and having to compete virtually,” said Rigby Chapter Advisor Lori Mecham. Rigby’s chapter had 15 first place achievements, with several students taking first in more than one category.
Currently, the State BPA competition is scheduled for March 10 through March 12 and will be held virtually. The National BPA competition is scheduled for May 5 through May 9 in Orlando, Fla. At this time, it has not been scheduled as a virtual event.
Ririe First Place Winners: Brady Andreasen (Network Design Team); William Cook (C# Programming); Alexandra Green (Digital Marketing Concepts); Gabriel Hayes (Graphic Design Promotion); Gabriel Lewis (Network Design Team); Jordan Nelson (Server Administration Using Microsoft, and Network Design Team); Rylee Ruff (Computer Modeling); Sonny Sandberg (Network Design Team).
Ririe Second Place Winners: Brady Andreasen (Computer Security); Samuel Huffaker (Integrated Office Applications); Gabriel Lewis (Server Administration Using Microsoft).
Ririe Third Place Winners: Kendrick Ball (Fundamental Word Processing); Alexander Hamlett (Business Law and Ethics).
West Jefferson First Place Winners: Bailey Caudle (Health Insurance and Medical Billing – Pilot); Bailey Caudle (ICD-10-CM Medical Diagnostic Coding); Peyton Scott (Entrepreneurship); Hyrum Spencer (C++ Programming).
West Jefferson Second Place Winners: Hyrum Spencer (SQL Database Fundamentals); Jarrett Haroldsen (C++ Programming, and Java Programming); Linda Munoz (Business Law & Ethics, and Legal Office Procedures).
Rigby First Place Winners: Ivy Campbell (Global Marketing Team); Max Mecham (Administrative Support Research Project); Jackie Ball (Business Law & Ethics, and Presentation Management); Krystal Erickson (Ethics & Professionalism, and Digital Media Production); Braeley Clayton (Podcasting Team); Madison Taylor (Podcasting Team); Savannah Beckstead (Global Marketing Team); Trinity Nielsen (Global Marketing Team); Lauren Heaps (Prepared Speech, and Extemporaneous Speech); Jared Jenkins (Human Resource Management, and Presentation Mgmt. Team); Toric Nuffer (Presentation Mgmt. Team).
Rigby Second Place Winners: Paige Willis (Personal Financial Management); Thomas Thorton (Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications); Toric Nuffer (Extemporaneous Speech); Ivy Campbell (Fundamental Accounting).
Rigby Third Place Winner: Paige Willis (Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications).
Rigby Open Event Winners: Jared Jenkins (Financial Math & Analysis Concepts); Toric Nuffer (Financial Math & Analysis Concepts); Thomas Thorton (Financial Math & Analysis Concepts).