The Ririe School Board heard from several students that spoke out against having masks required in the schools.
Kaython Bowcutt first addressed the board and said that he spoke with the principal at Rigby High School who allegedly told him that masks were not enforced there, according to the draft board meeting minutes.
Bowcutt stated that if a student doesn’t wear a masks, its like them signing a waiver that the school is not liable if they get sick.
Rigby Principal Bryan Lords clarified his statement in the conversation, saying that the administration is doing all they can to encourage wearing masks and that staying healthy is the only way they’ll be able to keep in person classes and events.
“It’s like comparing apples and oranges with the difference in our school sizes,” Lords said.
Lords then explained that while they are asking students to wear masks, they are not requiring them and there are no repercussions for those who don’t wear masks. If a student refuses to wear a mask after being asked to by a teacher, a member of the administration will speak with the student and ask why they feel they don’t need to wear a mask.
In the instance that a classmate contracts COVID-19 and there are students that are not masking in the same class, they are required to quarantine for ten to 14 days. If a student is masking and a fellow classmate contracts COVID-19, they only have to have their temperature checked.
“We’re doing everything we can do to have students wear masks with the exception of holding them down and putting one on them,” Lords said. “We want to enforce the importance of protecting ourselves and the people around us.”
Macy Olsen also addressed the board stating that she believes students should have the choice of whether they wear a mask or not. According to the draft minutes, Olsen said she’s fine with teachers requiring masks but does not think they should be required all the time.
Asha Kilpack followed Olsen’s comments and stated that while she understands the board is in a tough position, she feels “irritated and micromanaged” with the mask mandate.
Kilpack listed several schools that she said does not enforce masks including Idaho Falls, Rigby, West Jefferson, Sugar, Thunder Ridge, Firth and Shelley. Kilpack also stated that she only knows of 11 cases in “Rigby School District.”
According to official counts, the Jefferson Joint School Dist. has had 248 students contract COVID-19 and 125 faculty and staff members that have had COVID-19.
Ririe Superintendent Jeff Gee agreed with Lords’ statements, saying that it’s hard to compare schools because they are different.
“From the beginning, we’ve been committed to following the guidelines set forth by Eastern Idaho Public Health and we still do have these masks mandates in Bonneville and Jefferson counties,” Gee said. “We’ve only had 12 students and 20 staff members get COVID and I attribute that to us being pretty good at masking and distancing.”
Gee said that he does appreciate the students approaching the board and trying to go through the proper channels for changes that they wished to see in the district.
“It can be scary to come out and talk in front of a group and they did a great job and represented themselves well,” Gee said.