Students recognized at board meeting

Numerous students of the Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 were recognized during the board of trustees meeting April 10, for their accomplishments in various clubs and competitions.
Jefferson Elementary School 1st grader, Megan Cawley was recognized for winning the Idaho School Nutrition Association’s art contest in the Kindergarten through 5th grade category.
Jefferson Principal David Meyer said the theme this year was “Start your engines with school breakfast.” The students were then asked to draw their favorite breakfast that fuels them to succeed.
Cawley’s drawing will be on display on the Idaho School Nutrition Association’s website.
Cawley’s teacher, Angela Arneson, said she couldn’t think of a more worthy student of the recognition.
“She is outstanding both academically and socially,” she said. “She’s one of those students who always jumps in to help wherever she can.”
Rigby High School science students, Elyse Waldron, Teresa Do, Olivia Stosich, Kaidyn Jacobsen, Jared Jenkins, Kinnley Wilding, Ciara Hanson, Kyla Dowalo, Kylie Wickham, John Morgan and Cameron Anderson, were recognized for placing at the Regional Science and Engineering Fair.
The three students that qualified for the national competition in Phoenix, Ariz. received board approval for the travel request. The competition will take place May 12 through 17.
Rigby High School Debate Team students, Talon Anderson, Colby Smith, Bethany Jones, Mathew Smith, Benjamin Reilly, Madisen Merrill, Lauren Heaps, Brooke Bishop, Brianna Brown, Peyton Peterson, Craig Jones, Dylan Davis, Alyson Corgatelli, Kyler Coles, were recognized for winning first place at the state competition.
Speech and Debate Director, Brock Soundrup said this was the second year in a row that the team took 1st at the state competition.
“The special thing about this year is, this year we were in the largest division,” he said. “And we had a higher score than any other team regardless of division.”
The team will compete at the National Debate Competition in Dallas on June 15.
The Rigby High School Business Professionals of America that qualified at the state competition for the national tournament were also recognized. The students include Jayce Bono, Mitchell Ball, McKenzie Mecham and Kyla Campbell.
Ball took first in entrepreneurship, Bono took second in banking and finance, Mechem is going to nationals in presentation management and Campbell is going to nationals in interview skills.
They will compete at the National Business Professionals of America competition in Anaheim, Calif. April 30 to May 5.
Other students that placed at the state competition included Toric Nuffer, Jackie Ball, Brylee Bono and Jared Jenkins.
“These kids did great this year,” Denise Larsen said.
The board also recognized the Family Career and Community Leaders of America students that qualified at the state competition for the national tournament. They will attend the National Leadership Conference in Anaheim June 28 to July 5.
The students include, Hannah Burke, Annette Furniss, Madelyn Wahlen and Kylie Wickham.
The results from the state competition are as follows: Kylie Wickham—job interview (Top Gold); Madelyn Wahlen—leadership (Top Gold); Jesi Kelly—Life Event Planning (Top Gold); Annette Furniss—Life Event Planning (Top Gold); Allison Chandler—Sports Nutrition (Top Gold); Ruth Chandler—Nutrition & Wellness (Gold); Alexis Kirkpatrick—National Programs in Action (Gold); Hannah Burke—Chapter in Review (Silver); Alexia Christensen—Food Innovations (Silver); Erin Paschall—Food Innovations (Silver); Shakira Begay—Focus on Children (Silver); Ryann Larson—Menu Planning & Table Setting (Silver); Austin Lee—Hospitality & Tourism Guidebook (Bronze).
“We took 14 students and more than half of them qualified for the National Leadership Conference,” Jessica Wahlen said. “