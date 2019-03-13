Numerous Rigby FFA students were recognized at the Annual Rigby FFA Chapter Banquet March 6. Listed below were students recognized and the awards received.
2018 State Career Development Events:
Ag Mechanics— 1st in State— Jason Brown, Eli Gallup, Brock Godfrey, Cody Cude.
Forestry— 1st in State— Jordan Gardner, Tony Worthen, Dillon Johnson, Leann Johnston.
Veterinary Science— 3rd in State— Aubrey Scott, Kyle Davie, Abby Klukis, Cordell Campbell
Dairy Cattle Evaluation— 4th in State— Dallee Hogge, Madison Weiers, Tucker Lindsey, Grace Bagley.
Environmental Natural Resources— 4th in State— Alesha Kisner, Jordan Gardiner, Tessa Peterson, Aubrey Scott.
Meats—5th in State—Dallee Hogge, Abby Klukis, Kyle Davies, Audrey Godfrey.
Dairy Foods—7th in State—Darcy Godfrey, Porter Hogge, Lindzy Christensen, Spencer Steel.
Agronomy—7th in State—Dillon Johnson, Kaylie Holloway, Tony Worthen, Brayden Thomas.
Livestock Evaluation—Grace Bagley, Madison Weiers, Lindzy Christensen, Riley Jones.
Lincoln Arc Welding Foundation Awards:
Western Region Champion—Kyle Reeves
Western Region Silver—Morgan McKenna
Western Region Bronze—Eli Gallup
State Soils and Range:
Range Evaluation— 1st in State—Grace Bagley, Morgan Thomas, Dallee Hogge, Tucker Lindsey.
Soils Evaluation— 4th in State— Code Cude, Brayden Thomas, Aubrey Godfrey, Darcy Godfrey.
National Convention 2018:
Model of Excellence- top ten chapter in the nation
Conduct of Chapter Meetings—5th gold— Ben Wells, Brayden Thomas, Tad Nelson, Brigham Nelson, Darcy Godfrey, MacKay Olaveson, Madison Weiers, Skylar Bowman.
Farm Business Management—6th gold— Abby Klukis, Alesha Kisner, Tucker Lindsey, Brett Warner.
Ag Mechanics—9th gold— Eli Gallup, Brock Godfrey, Cody CUde, Jason Brown
Forestry—12th— Dillon Johnson, Dalton Johnson, Tony Worthen, Leann Johnston
American Degrees— Abby Johnston and Margaret Mackin.
State Leadership Convention 2019:
Extemporaneous Speaker— Talon Anderson
Prepared Public Speaking— Grace Bagley
State Officer Candidates— Tony Worthen, Tucker Lindsey
State Degree Recipients— Grace Bagley, Sierra Burton, Eli Gallup, Audrey Godfrey, Dallee Hogge, Kaylie Holloway, Morgan McKenna, Ashley Meyers, Kyle Reves, Cameron Stephens, Brenden Taylor.
District Star Candidates—Star Agri-Placement— Eli Gallup; Star Farmer—Kaylie Holloway
Proficiencies—Ag Mechanics Design and Fabrication—Jaxon Fallis; Diversified Crop Production Placement—Tucker Lindsey; Diversified Ag Production Placement—Logan Cottle; Beef Production Entrepreneurship—Landon Smith; Beef Production Placement—Luke Smith; Specialty Crop Production Placement— Eli Gallup.