Students recognized at Scholarship Competition

The Upper Valley Music Teacher’s Association held its annual Scholarship Competition in the Snow Fine Arts Building at Brigham Young University-Idaho April 27, where 34 students from grades eight through 12 competed for $4,000 in scholarship money.
Two of the winning students included Rigby residents Emily Henry and Zoey Olaveson.
Henry took 3rd place in the 12th grade group. She is a student of Jessica Murdock.
Olaveson was the artistic award winner among 11th graders. She is the student of Paula Clark.
Other winners are as follows: 12th grade—John Stewart (1st place), Calvin Jones (2nd place) and Emily Henry; 11th grade—Christian Stewart (1st place), Brett Hayes (2nd place) and Ivie Webster; 10th grade—Timothy McKay (1st place), Aaron Kinghorn and Sophie Comeau (tie for 2nd place); 8th and 9th grade—Tyler McKay (1st place), Corrine Flaig (2nd place), Mikelle Dorman (3rd place).
Other artistic award winners included Abby Kinghorn (12th grade) and Ketti Christensen and Melanie (10th grade).
12th grade students will use the scholarship monies to attend college, while students in other grades can use scholarship funds for private music lessons, tuition for music camps and, or music literature.
The Upper Valley Music Teacher’s Association’s purpose is to promote and support excellence in music teaching and provide opportunities for student growth and achievement.