S&A Engineering Consultant Paul Scoresby, acting as Ririe’s city engineering support, was approved to move forward with the improvement plan for a new development coming where the old Ririe fairgrounds used to be during the Ririe City Council meeting held Sept. 14. The subdivision will span the three blocks located at the end of 1 E, Main St, and 1 W; each lot will be a quarter of an acre.
Scoresby stated he and Maintenance Supervisor Jason Freeman will be going over the plans for the fairground development. The fairgrounds currently has swells instead of curb and gutter.
Connect Engineering was hired by the developers to conduct the study on the fairgrounds development, but the city hired Scoresby to review the plan.
“It’s hard for me to review compliance because the city is unsure of what they want the subdivisions to look like,” said Scoresby.
Scoresby asked the council what street section the city wants. If they want curb and gutter, then they will have to add storm drainage, meaning they will have to remove a portion of the development in order to put the water in a low point.
“It severely heightens the cost of their development,” said Scoresby. “It makes it very nice and high-end, and it’s easier to maintain a street with curb and gutter; but then you have to wonder where to put the sidewalk. Every bit of asphalt that is required to satisfy the street section that you choose to accept, is asphalt that you will maintain and pay for as soon as the infrastructure is completed and accepted by the city.”
Scoresby stated, if the city allows for swells, it saves the contractor a lot of money; there is nothing wrong with swells, Jefferson County has allowed them for years. Scoresby mentioned swells are also good for putting excess snow in during the winter.
Scoresby also mentioned it would be easier to maintain the streets without any on-street parking, making the road 26 feet wide instead of 70.
Ririe Planning and Zoning Administrator Sharon Parry stated she has already gone through all of this with Planning and Zoning and they have decided to use swells, which they will maintain. Scoresby stated he was not aware of that, but would like a copy of what they have decided on and put together.
The council discussed they retracted the phrasing of having swells in the Stosich Meadows Development during a previous meeting. The council stated, since they recommended curb and gutter for Stosich Meadows, they believed they should stick with that.
The council further discussed implementing curb and gutter so future developments wouldn’t have these kinds of discussions. They mentioned Mulberry Estates, which was approved many years ago, and they aren’t sure what was approved there, but future developments would be under these guidelines.
Scoresby stated there didn’t need to be any final decisions made during the meeting surrounding curb and gutter or the width of the street. He just needed some guidance so he could move forward with making recommendations to the city.
“I don’t want to limit the city to one or two alternatives,” said Scoresby. “But having something in there as a minimum standard is important.”
The council unanimously approved to have Scoresby proceed with reviewing the improvement plans for the streets, water, sewer and storm drainage for the fairgrounds development. Scoresby stated it should be understood that it will be a swell.