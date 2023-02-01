The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved amendments to the Subdivision Ordinance, including updates to definitions, creation of a commercial section and updates to the platting process on Jan. 23 following a public hearing on the matter.

What Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton calls “big changes” to the county’s subdivision ordinance are changes he and the Planning and Zoning Commission believe will make the platting processes easier for the public to work with — making it more user-friendly.


