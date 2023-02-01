The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved amendments to the Subdivision Ordinance, including updates to definitions, creation of a commercial section and updates to the platting process on Jan. 23 following a public hearing on the matter.
What Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton calls “big changes” to the county’s subdivision ordinance are changes he and the Planning and Zoning Commission believe will make the platting processes easier for the public to work with — making it more user-friendly.
“It makes more sense, it flows better,” stated County Commissioner Scott Hancock. “People can correct the issues that they have.”
The changes start in the definition section, according to Ollerton, which clarify some of the things they added to the ordinance. He stated they are updating the administrative plat process, to make it what he calls “truly administrative.”
An administrative plat, he said, would be the division of land into two or three or fewer parcels. This process would be an administrative review, where staff reviews the application and then advises the applicant on what to do to prepare for the final plat. The resulting final plat would then be brought to the board for approval and signatures. This plat would not need to go before the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The proposal also aimed to introduce a short plat, or a division of property into nine or fewer lots, according to Ollerton. It isn’t a full-blown regular large subdivision, which is why the planning department chose to amend the process for these smaller subdivisions.
A short plat would still require a review of subdivision requirements, but would also be done as an administrative process which would not go before the PZC. The planning department, Ollerton said, would review the requirements and work with the applicants. The plat would then be taken directly to the board for approval and signatures.
Ollerton, during his staff report at the hearing, explained to the board and the public that the regular subdivision process is designed for subdivisions which are ten lots or larger.
He explained the process for that, currently, is to have a preliminary plat go to the PZC and be subject to a public hearing.
Following the hearing, the PZC would make a recommendation and the developer would proceed to make the recommended changes to the plat, conduct studies such as traffic studies and acquire improvement bonds. Following this step, the final plat would go back to PZC for another public hearing, and then go to the board.
In the proposed amendments, Ollerton explained the PZC saw no need for a second public hearing on the final plat. Instead, he proposed to have the preliminary plat hearing, after which the preliminary plat would go to the board for a stamp of approval on the recommendations made at the hearing. The applicant would then proceed to work with county staff to ensure all of their requirements are met to gain approval on their final plat.
This reduces the process to a single public hearing, and encourages the applicant to work with the county and gives them an opportunity to know what needs to be completed on the plat, Ollerton said.
Subdivisions are different from other land use types, Ollerton stated, due to the list of requirements. He stated subdivisions have checklists requirements which need to be met, while being already bound by the land’s zoning. As long as all the requirements are met, the land can be split into lots.
“A subdivision can’t be denied because we don’t like it,” he clarified. “It can only be denied based on the impacts on public services, which is why codes require all the studies and inputs from various services.”
Along with these changes for residential subdivisions, Ollerton also presented a proposal to create a different process for commercial subdivisions.
“This allows the developer to get approval for an entire property and plat as they sell,” he said.
Instead of requiring the whole property to be platted and finalized, this process would allow the commercial developers to have several different options which can be built into the plat as the land is developed. This, he said, is because commercial subdivisions need room to change.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock agreed, stating, “You need to have ability to change lot lines in commercial subdivisions, because you don’t know who the tenants will be.”
According to Ollerton, one person (or business) might only want one acre, while others may want two or three. This would require the developer to change lot lines, and this new commercial subdivision process would allow for a smoother experience in changing those lot lines as needed.
The last thing Ollerton presented, was a boundary line adjustment between un-platted parcels. This, while still small and simple, is an application which would allow staff to review the adjustment. This gives the planning department and the county the opportunity to know why lines are being moved around, he said.
According to Ollerton, the Planning and Zoning Commission held three different public hearings on the amendments to the subdivision ordinance. He stated they did a lot of research and ensured they captured everything they could.
