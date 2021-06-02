The proposed plan from S&H LLC for a subdivision at 356 N and 3800 E was approved by Rigby Planning and Zoning at a special meeting held May 25.
During a Planning and Zoning meeting May 13, the board asked the developers to do a traffic study as well as talk to the school district about handling the growth before the developers could present their plan again.
Kurt Roland of Eagle Rock Engineering asserted that he received a letter from county engineers stating that the developers could either do a traffic study or put in turn lanes. Roland and the developers decided to put in turn lanes instead of doing the traffic study.
Mitch Bradley, Rigby’s Public Works Director, stated that what a traffic study does is look into the number of deaths that occurred on that specific stretch of road, not anything else.
According to Bradley, there haven’t been enough deaths on that road in order to impact a change on 3800.
“Putting in turn-lanes will be better than what the traffic study could do,” said Bradley.
Bradley stated the developers have been doing everything the city has asked them to do, meeting all of the requirements specified.
“Everything we’ve asked them to do they’ve done,” said Bradley. “[The development] is going to happen.”
According to Rigby City Attorney Robin Dunn, the issue isn’t necessarily whether the development happens, it’s whether it’s a part of the city or the county.
“If you [add it to the city], you get better quality,” said Dunn. “With the city you supposedly get cleaner water, better sewage, [etc]... Bottom line, we’re growing.”
Mike Wilder of the Planning and Zoning board stated that while it is a great R-1 area, the density is the problem for him.
“I’m for growth, we just have to be careful of [how fast we grow],” said Wilder.
Another concern that came up in the meeting from the board is that the piece of land the developers want borders two empty pieces of property, and the R-2 homes may pose a problem for developers who may want those properties in the future.
Roland then mentioned that they could change the R-2 homes to single-family homes in order to accommodate the concerns of the board.
Dunn stated that the board is concerned with what may be coming in the future if things are approved without consideration and proper planning.
Roland, alongside Rigby Planning and Zoning Administrator Ione Hansen, stated that if the developers decide to do single-family homes on the outer edge of the property, they can add more homes than with just the R-2 twin homes.
The next concern brought up by the board was the problem with the growth the high school is currently experiencing outside of this development plan.
Heather Thompson, who works with S&H LLC, stated her plans to meet with Superintendent Chad Martin and the rest of the school board at 7 p.m. June 16 to discuss the growth the school is experiencing and the plans they have to accommodate more children in the future.
Thompson stated that no other developments have been asked to have the opinion of the superintendent before they started building.
“If you would approve the plan, that would be great,” said Thompson. “But if you don’t, we’ll find other avenues.”
Jenny Campbell, a resident of Rigby, stated that the city should approve of the development.
“I say we bring money into the city,” said Campbell. “Growth is inevitable. Might as well embrace it.”
There were a few residents who are against the development.
Kelly Chaplin, a resident of Jefferson County, stated her concerns are whether there will be an increase in crime and the impact on her water and well.
Bradley stated that the development will use more water, but it will be from a different table. As for the crime rate, it’s coming, but it’s a matter of whether the city or the county will deal with it.
Damon Nichols, who expressed that he was against the development, stated there should be control of the growth the city is experiencing.
Wilder stated that currently there is no limit on how many plans the Planning and Zoning department can and can’t accept. Dan Stowell, a Planning and Zoning commissioner, stated the city of Rigby was built in a unique place.
“All of our major streets dead end,” said Stowell. “It’s almost like our city wasn’t designed to expand. I believe this plan corrects that.”
Another concern addressed during the meeting was the number of people that would suddenly be moving into Rigby.
Roland stated the population isn’t going to boom overnight. The developers may be able to build approximately 50 homes a year, in which the project may take three to four years to complete.
Planning and Zoning commissioner Rex Sutherland stated they don’t want to provide the community with anything substandard when it comes to providing homes.
After extensive discussion and corrections made to the plat, three motions were considered by the commission.
The first motion to allow the property to be annexed into the city was approved by a three to one vote, which was then followed by a motion to accept the preliminary plat. This was unanimously approved with the stipulation that the lots of homes on the north and south side of the plat be made to 7,000 square feet. The third and final motion was to approve the preliminary plat with R-1 and R-2 detached single-family dwellings on the south and north side.
The Rigby City Council will hold a public hearing for the development at their meeting at 7 p.m. June 17 at Rigby City Hall: 158 W Fremont.