The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning department and commission are working on a number of significant updates, and the commission recently sought guidance from the county commissioners.
One thing the commissioners say should be hurried along? Updates to the county’s subdivision ordinance. The updates were marked as “ongoing,” said Commissioner Scott Hancock, but all three commissioners — Hancock, Shayne Young and Roger Clark — said they would prefer the ordinance be updated sooner.
“Our comprehensive plan and update maybe should just go hand-in-hand with our subdivision ordinance,” Young said.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said planning and zoning reported the comprehensive plan was scheduled to be ready in late January or early February, while the impact fee and capital improvement plan would be ready in February or March. Outside of hurrying along the subdivision ordinance, commissioners were in agreement with the other timelines.
Hancock said outside of the meeting the primary reason for having the subdivision ordinance completed sooner rather than later is because of the growth within the county.
“We’re looking at next year, if this building growth continues, we’re going to start having more contractors and developers,” he said.
And those contractors and developers would need to develop in ways that would mitigate problems in the future, he said. Kevin Hathaway, county planning and zoning administrator, said the subdivision ordinance has been a priority because of the growth of the county, as well as the areas of impact for cities in the county being updated.
“Everyone knows that Jefferson County right now is experiencing a pretty acute growth curve ... We want to plan so that we preserve the good things about Jefferson County that people want to live here for, and part of that is related to the subdivision ordinance and how we manage subdivisions,” Hathaway said.
Meanwhile, the county is also working to update their codes through Municipal Code Corporation, commonly known as Municode. Hathaway said with updates to Municode will come updates to ordinances such as the subdivision ordinance and vice versa, but said that did not mean the county could not move forward.
“We don’t want to wait on Municode for the subdivision ordinance,” Hathaway said. “At some point we’ll have to go in and update it with that when we make those changes, as we will the comp plan or any of these other changes we’re making.”
Hathaway said as planning and zoning works on updates, the priority is quality, rather than haste. He said this time of year is better for working on large updates quickly, since the department is not as busy with permits. He said the timelines for each update will likely be close to the reality if nothing disrupts them, but said changes could be proposed or problems could arise that could create delays.