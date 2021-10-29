Substation switch fails shutting off power to nearly 10,000 Rexburg customers

An explosion at a Rexburg substation left nearly 10,000 Rexburg residents in the dark around noon Friday.
As of 2 p.m., 9,473 customers remained without power. Rocky Mountain Power Company spokesman Dave Eskelsen said that an “arc” created the sound of the explosion. There was also a fire, but none of the three men working at the substation suffered injury.
“What happens when equipment fails, you’ll have an arc. It may last for some seconds. Usually, it has a loud report associated with it and certainly sounds like an explosion. An electrical arc can be quite loud,” he said.
Eskelsen said that a substation has switching equipment inside where the energy is directed in different ways depending on customers’ needs.
“If a switch fails in the way that it did, the protective devices will open,” he said. “They’re big circuit breakers like the ones in your house only much bigger. That’s what produces the outage. When the switch failed, the protective devices opened to stop the flow of energy. That’s to prevent damage to substation equipment and to customer equipment as well.”
There was a fire reported at the substation, but it was actually an “electrical arc,” Eskelsen said.
“It’s not a fire in a traditional sense. It’s lightning created by the substation. That’s what happens. It goes from one point to another with enough voltage on either side of it. The electricity creates a gap and creates lightning. It’s an electrical arch from one point to another,” he said.
Eskelsen said that workers are currently working to fix the damaged substation switch.
“That pushed the restoration time to 9:30 p.m. They’ll try to isolate the damage and make the outage smaller to the degree that they can. For the power to be completely restored, they’ll have to replace the switch,” he said.
Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill reported that despite the power outage, the city’s infrastructure is holding steady thanks to backup generators.
“We have a big generator back behind city hall that kicks on when the power kicks off,” he said. “We have generators at the water plant and sewer plant, so all the city services keep going as normal. We have backup generators on all that stuff. Residents will still have water and sewer services.”
In the meantime, traffic slowed down significantly in Rexburg as drivers maneuvered between intersections where traffic lights weren’t working.
“I’d like to remind people to default to the normal four-way stop type situation. Be courteous and let others go through. Take your turn and let each other go and go through the intersections. Be very careful,” he cautioned.
Merrill also urged residents to keep their freezer doors closed as long as possible to help keep food frozen. He suggested they also rely on backup generators, and, if not, to pick up some dry ice at the grocery store.
“Hopefully, they’ll get the power back on before we have to go to those measures,” he said.
For more information on the power outage visit https://www.rockymountainpower.net/outages-safety.html.
Lisa Smith at The Standard Journal