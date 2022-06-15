After nearly four months, the Sugar Mill Subdivision warranty Bond from Mill’s concrete was completed and accepted at the June 2 Rigby City Council Meeting.
Mitch Bradley, Rigby Public Works Director, presented the completed bond to the city council stating the bond was complete and contained all of the correct verbiage, which had been the council’s main concern with the initial draft.
“It took a lot of phone calls and upset meetings,” Bradley said, “but we got it done.”
At the February 17 council meeting, Bradley had informed the council of a set back with the Sugar Mill Subdivision west of Central Fire District. Progress within the subdivision slowed due to an incorrect grading when Mill’s Concrete installed the curbs.
In order to correct the mistake and move forward with development, Bradley had asked Mills to pour hot rubber on the curbs to make sure the grade fit with the city ordinances. He also asked the company to provide a five-year cash warranty bond on the corrective work and materials.
A month later, at the March 17 council meeting, Bradley informed the council that he had received the bond contract, but also that the verbiage in the contract concerned him. He stated he and City Attorney Robin Dunn had read through the bond and both decided it’s verbiage implied the bond would be voided if there was found to be any damage arising from defects of the materials used.
Since, according to Councilwoman Becky Harrison, this was the precise reason the city had sought to acquire a bond, the verbiage would need to be fixed. At that time, Bradley requested he and Dunn work together to communicate will Mill’s concrete about the wording in the bond.
Later, at the May 19 council meeting, Dunn requested permission from the council to compose a letter to the developer, the contractor, and the subcontractor involved in the matter. Bradley had reported at that meeting that he had reached a stand still with Mill’s, who had essentially refused to reword the the clause in question.
The council approved Dunn’s request and granted him the authority to determine which actions the city should take to ensure developments remain in compliance with the city’s codes. For Dunn, the most likely to garner results would be to deny building permits in the development.
Following that meeting, Dunn stated the ultimate goal in resolving the Sugar Mill issue was not to deny building permits, but to allow them to build and develop while remaining in compliance with the ordinances. He also stated that until the bond is approved and accepted, the development is not in compliance with ordinances, and the city cannot allow them to continue.
According to Bradley at the June 2 meeting, no building permits were held or denied since the previous meeting. In fact, since the previous meeting, he stated he made many phone calls and attended a few meetings to correct the verbiage.
The bond he presented to the council stated Mill’s obligation would remain in full force if there was found to be any damage arising from defects of the materials used. This, according to Bradley, was the wording the council had hoped for.
“I talked to both companies involved and let them know that that’s a go-ahead,” he stated.