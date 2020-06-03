Summer Safety: How to take precautions during the most dangerous months of the year

According to a release from the Idaho Transportation Department, Memorial Day starts the “100 deadliest days of summer.”
While counts show less traffic in a COVID-19 world, new data from the National Safety Council shows higher fatality rates per miles driven. Idaho has seen a decrease of total roadway deaths from last year by 28% despite an increase of deaths per miles driven nationally.
“It is encouraging to see Idaho bucking this trend, but it is important to remember that this report looked at the month of March when Idaho was in its early stages of the stay-at-home order,” said ITD Highway Safety Manager John Tomlinson. “We’re beginning to reopen the state and we’re seeing more cars on the roads right now. Unfortunately, we are seeing fatalities increase as well.”
According to the release, 92 of the 224 people killed in vehicle crashes passed between Memorial Day and Labor Day. As of March 25, there have been 24 fatalities; one the last week of March, nine in April and 14 in May as of May 22.
“Every time you get in a car, whether it’s a quick trip or a long haul, there are key actions you can take to make it to your destination safely,” said Tomlinson. “Be sure to slow down, drive engaged, drive sober, and always buckle up.”
With the weather warming up, outdoor recreation rises in popularity, bringing people not only to the roads, but out on motorcycles, ATVs and boats.
Clark County Sheriff Bart May said their office sees a lot of calls for overdue or lost campers, and intoxicated ATV riders and accidents as a result of impaired driving.
”We just had a call the other day where a kid was out on an ATV and wasn’t able to make it back,” May said. “He told his dad he was in Birch Creek but he had actually ended up in Teton County in Bitch Creek. That’s over 100 miles away.”
May said that when recreating, people need to tell others where they’re going as well as actually knowing where they’re going to be. Clark County Sheriffs Office implemented a text-911 option, something May says has really opened up the county.
”We have a 30-man search and rescue team and they do a great job but it’s pretty frustrating when we have to tell them we think someone is in the county but they could be anywhere in an area.”
May suggested that those spending time outdoors plan for more than just the fun parts of recreating.
”It’s all fun and games until it’s not,” he said.
For those that require daily medicine, May said to pack enough to get you through at least the next day as well as carrying waterproof matches and equipment to get you through the night.
According to ITD, 2019 fatalities included 6 ATV/UTV deaths and 17 motorcycle deaths.
For water recreation, Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said that with Yellowstone nearby, increased road traffic and the amount of waterways in the area, they’re expecting calls to increase as summer gets kicked off.
”We see a lot of distracted driving and even impaired driving,” Anderson said. “Don’t drive impaired, please. Use those safety devices: Life vests, helmets and seat belts.”
According to data from AAA, more than 83,000 people died in crashes involving teen drivers from 2008 to 2018 between Memorial Day and Labor Day; which averages out to more than seven people a day each summer.
Anderson suggests that people give themselves extra time in traveling to avoid rushing or distractions that can cause accidents.