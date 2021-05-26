Summertime brings renewed focus on water safety

Taking place from May 22 to May 28, National Safe Boating Weeks aims to promote safe practices while out on the water.
According to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, the number one thing boaters can do to save lives is to wear a life jacket while participating in boating activities.
“...we want to take this opportunity to promote safe boating in Idaho,” said David David Dahms, IDPR Boating Program Manager in a news release. “We would like to remind boat operators to check their boats to make sure all safety equipment is on board and in working condition.”
When it comes to making sure Jefferson County boaters are prepared for lake season, Lieutenant Allen Fullmer stated that the Sheriff’s Office likes to focus on encouraging the proper use of life vests and flotation devices, stating that those are usually the most common violations they see while patrolling the county waterways.
“We like to emphasize that everybody should wear a life jacket all the time while on the water,” Fullmer said.
Although Idaho Boating Law states that adults are not required to wear a life jacket at all times, Fullmer said life jackets or flotation devices should be readily available to it can be grabbed and worn readily, not stored away, if not being worn already.
According to Idaho boating laws and regulations, children 14 years old and under are required to wear a Coast Guard approved life jacket when on any boat under 19 feet in length, including paddle craft, sailboats, PWCs and fishing float tubes.
In addition, all boats are required to have one approved and wearable life jacket for each passenger aboard the vessel.
At this time, a boat safety check day has not been set for Jefferson County but those needing a safety inspection can call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch, 208-745-9210 extension 7, and set up an appointment.
“When patrolling, we’re looking for safety violations like no life jackets, making sure boaters have proper safety equipment, a sound making devices and that all users have a life jacket or floatation device,” Fullmer said.
To find a list of requirements specific to your vessel, go to www.boatidaho.gov and use the My Boat resource located on the homepage.
Boat registration must be done through the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation either online, through a vendor or over the phone. Visit parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/registration-permits/ for information regarding registration options.
Overall, Fullmer said that when it comes to boating safety, those recreating on the water should take certain precautions when getting outdoors this summer.
“Know the flow rate of the rivers you’re on,” he began. “When it comes to high water, we don’t recommend being out. Know the hazards of the water you’re on such as fallen trees and areas with driftwood pile up. It’s like driving a car – you want to be looking ahead to see what hazards are coming up on you.”