Clark County Superintendent Paula Gordon’s contract, which isn’t set to expire until June 30, 2021, is currently in talks to be bought out, possibly ending her time as superintendent.
New School Board Chair Jeri Tavenner, who took over after former Chair Penny Stanford resigned at a public school board meeting June 8, stated she was not at liberty to speak on the situation and could not comment on a public meeting.
Tavenner did not answer questions regarding the action items the board took following the Executive Session and referred to meeting minutes, which were not available on the Board of Trustee’s page as of July 1.
Gordon stated she was not at liberty to discuss current proceedings.
According to School Board Member Orvin Jorgensen, the board met the last week of June where they decided to look at all their options regarding conflicts in the district – specifically on Gordon and Jill Grover, a teacher put on administrative leave in January of 2020 for hitting a student.
The board ultimately decided to look at ending Gordon’s contract, Jorgensen confirmed.
“It’s still not in stone, but we have to come up with an agreement, which will most likely be a payout,” Jorgensen said.
Jorgensen also confirmed that Grover had been presented with a contract, as she is still technically an employee of the district, despite still being on administrative leave.
“No decision has been made but we’re trying to resolve the problem one way or another,” he stated.
According to the Clark County Sheriffs Office incident report, witnesses stated Grover hit a child when several students collectively laughed at a mistake on a group assignment.
In the report, Officer Richard Lundberg wrote in his statement that Grover told him she did not believe it was a big deal to have hit the student because they had a hoodie on. Grover also told Lundberg she was aware of the no-touch policy and that she should not touch the students in any manner.
Parents of the student ultimately decided against pressing charges but stated they were concerned that Grover had touched their child.
The Clark County Education Association emailed a statement saying, “The temporary divisions we have experienced within our community have been disheartening. The top priority of the Clark County Education Association is, as always, ensuring that our students have great educators working in school buildings and classrooms throughout the district.”
Parents of a student in the classroom when the incident occurred, Hernan and Marta Perez, stated if Grover remained employed at the school, they would pull their children from the district. They believe this isn’t the first time Grover had touched a student and were concerned at the lack of action from the School Board.
In a board meeting from October 2018, Jorgensen stated the loss of students from Clark County to other school districts was costing the district approximately $20,000 in funding.
In response to questions on the fall semester for Clark County Schools, Jorgensen stated that the Board was having to cover many bases at the moment and that in such a small district, when the heart of the system isn’t working, it’s difficult to get things done.
Jorgensen and Tavenner stated the board hopes to look at plans for the upcoming school year in July, as they have not discussed plans for returning to school.