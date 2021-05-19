Counseling services will be made available to Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 students and staff for the remainder of the school year following the Rigby Middle School shooting that took place May 6.
According to statements made by Superintendent Chad Martin in a Facebook Live May 10, there would be 25 additional counselors from Bonneville, Idaho Falls and Madison School Districts, along with private agencies and nonprofits.
According to Sherri Simmons, the Jefferson School Dist. 251 counselor, there will be counselors available into the summer, which will be through independent agencies.
Martin also stated that Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson has committed any available officers as resources for the district.
“We currently have extra deputies and officers at the schools to try and make kids feel safe,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson. “We’ll have them there as long as we can.”
Martin continued by saying that if students are not ready to come back to school, they should work with their school in order to find a solution.
“We want to provide [the students] with a safe environment,” Martin said. “We want them to feel safe.”
On the school district Facebook page, a link has been attached with a post from May 7 about how to talk to children regarding violent situations. “Talking to Children about Violence: Tips for Parents and Teachers,” is from the National Association of School Psychologists and details steps to consider when helping to guide children through an event like a shooting.
The NASP gave seven suggested steps to follow in order to attempt to establish a sense of normalcy and security for children. The steps are:
1. Reassure children that they are safe
2. Make time to talk
3. Keep your explanations at the appropriate grade level
4. Review safety procedures
5. Observe children’s emotional status
6. Limit television viewing of the events
7. Attempt to maintain a normal routine
NASP’s article also provides a list of suggested points that can be emphasized when having a discussion about violence with children with the goal of helping guide adults in discussions in regards to violent incidents that occur.
“We encourage you as families to return to your daily routines as quickly as possible,” stated Martin. “This is one of the most important interventions in the aftermath of a traumatic event. Parents can help students manage their feelings by modeling healthy coping strategies.”
Martin also thanked local and surrounding emergency response units for being quick to provide their assistance.
“I cannot adequately put into words the appreciation we have for our local emergency response agencies throughout Eastern Idaho,” Martin said. “They are true professionals that acted quickly and appropriately to address the situation and provided leadership and support throughout the crisis.”