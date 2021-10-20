Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 Superintendent Chad Martin addressed the council and the public during the Rigby City Council meeting on Oct. 7.
Martin mentioned that it wasn’t too long ago, back in May, when he was at the very same podium, thanking the Rigby Police Chief and the officers for their support that they have provided to the schools.
Unfortunately, he was back before them again, Martin had said.
According to Martin’s thoughts, this shooting incident is more unique than the one in May because this incident seemed to divide everyone, where the incident in May seemed to rally everyone.
“As a community, we need to work through this and figure out what we need to do,” Martin said.
Martin thanked Chief Tower. They talked about how they can unite together, how the community needs a united front.
Martin met with the news outlets, and they commented that Jefferson County has been a tough place to live in the last few months, but Martin corrected them, stating it has not and the communty is amazing; the students, teachers and law enforcement are amazing.
Martin stated he is grateful that he is able to talk with Chief Tower and how to go about being united.
Martin mentioned Council Member Aliza King went and spoke with him. King mentioned she wants to start a committee to help problem solve.
“I want to echo that thanks again,” said Martin. “And as a school district, we are here to partner and to figure this out. Let’s make this an opportunity to draw together as a community and be stronger through this.”
Martin knows this is a long term situation; it’s not something that will be fixed overnight. Martin mentioned he has received some feedback, but the pieces of the puzzle are being put back together through the great people in the community.