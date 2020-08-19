Superintendent Paula Gordon submitted her final decision to the Clark County School Board Aug. 10.
Gordon stated she was offered several options, one which included continuing at the district in a position with the same pay as her superintendent contract.
The Clark County School Board held their regular meeting Aug. 10 with several positions listed that needed to be filled, including a new position of Assistant Superintendent.
Gordon is ultimately deciding to leave the district. Interim Superintendent Blair Wilding could not be reached to confirm if the board has ratified the decision or moved forward with Gordon. Gordon could also not be reached for confirmation on the finalization of her decision.
According to contract documents, Gordon was receiving $82,000 a year to act as Superintendent.
Wilding’s contract states that he will receive health insurance and life insurance while he serves the district. Although his contract has been signed by himself and Board Chair Jeri Tavenner, his payment has not been negotiated along with other benefits he can receive for lodging and meals.
In addition to the loss of a superintendent, the district is also potentially facing a loss of students as teacher Jill Grover received a renewed contract following an incident where she allegedly hit a child.
Parents of the student, Patricia Maldonado and Diego Ibarra, informed The Jefferson Star they would be moving to press charges against Grover and stated that several parents wanted to pull their children from the Clark County schools because of the incident.
When asked if he was aware that parents were willing to leave the schools because of the situation, Wilding only stated, “Yes. Mhmm.”
Hernan and Marta Perez spoke with The Jefferson Star in June and at the time were the only parents willing to speak on the record about the situation in the school district. One of their daughters was in the classroom at the time Grover hit the student.
Hernan stated they would be pulling both of their children from the district if Grover remained.
“As far as we know, if a teacher hits a student, they gotta be out,” Hernan said. “They’re done. Why they haven’t fired her, we don’t know.”
Clark County School District #161 has faced a loss of $20,000 in the past from students going to other districts, and School Board Member Orvin Jorgensen discussed budget concerns at a previous meeting July 8, stating they were looking at a loss of approximately $150,000 in decreased funds between statewide budget cuts and loss of local revenue.