The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251’s superintendent searched has been narrowed down from 18 applicants across the country to four local candidates.
The Board of Trustees convened Friday morning where they announced that the four finalists for the position include Brigham Young University-Idaho Teacher Education Department Chair Karla LaOrange, Idaho Falls School District No. 91 Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Sarah Sanders, Butte County School District No. 111 Superintendent Joel Wilson and Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Director of Secondary Education Chad Martin.
Vice Chairman Leon Clark indicated that they the district received applications from throughout the country, that often overshadowed the applicants that were found locally.
“We did find that there were quality applicants from great distances away, but the feasibility of trying to do background work on those was kind of overshadowed by the quality of the applicants that we had here locally,” he said.
Trustee Michael Peterson concurred with Clark, noting that having applicants that are locals, was a key factor in narrowing down the candidates.
“To have folks that are local, to have folks that we have experience working with and knowing is a key factor in my decision in narrowing this down to the four,” he said.
With that, the board unanimously approved going forward with interviews the four remaining applicants.
Interviews with the applicants will take place Feb. 4 at 8 a.m.
“We have four quality applicants that we felt really stood out,” Clark said. “I’m very impressed with the number and the quality of applicants, I feel very confident that we will be able to select a highly qualified educational leader for our district.”
The board plans to name a new superintendent by the end of February to replace Lisa Sherick who retired in January.