Superintendent search underway

The search for Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Superintendent Lisa Sherick’s replacement is underway as of a couple weeks ago.
The position was posted shortly after the District No. 251 Board of Trustees meeting Nov. 7 and is expected to remain posted until Dec. 31. Sherick informed the board that the position will be posted locally, statewide and nationally.
District Executive Assistant and Board Clerk Monica Pauley said the position was posted on the Idaho School Boards Association , Idaho School Springs and the National Association of School Superintendents websites.
After the deadline for applications passes in late December, qualified applicants will begin the interviewing process sometime in January, 2019. According to the superintendent search brochure, a candidate will be selected in February.
A hiring committee made up of parents, teachers, administrators and community members will be selected to assist in selecting the new superintendent. The anticipated start date would be July 1, 2019.
Pauley said people interested in being on the hiring committee can submit their names to the district. She said Sherick will be the one selecting the members of the committee sometime in December.
Sherick announced her plan to retire Jan. 4, 2019 after more than 32 years in the field of education including more than four years as the superintendent of the district. The Board of Trustees released Sherick from her current contract Sept. 12 allowing her to retire.
She informed the board that she will reach the Rule of 90 on Jan. 1, and feels like now is the best time to retire before she gets to deep into the school plans with regards to the recently approved bond for a new elementary school and various other projects.
While she ultimately plans to retire, Sherick said she plans to help the board with the new superintendent search to maintain consistency within the district.