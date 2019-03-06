Supplemental levy elections for the Ririe Joint School District No. 252 and Clark County School District No. 161 are scheduled for March 12.
The Ririe School District Board of Trustees is asking for a supplemental levy in the amount of $290,000 that would begin July 1, 2019 and end June 30, 2021.
The purpose of the levy is to maintain and continue all current programs the district has ($220,000), to adopt a competitive classified employee salary schedule ($30,000) and to build the district’s fund balance in order to qualify for low interest rates for future bond ($40,000). Superintendent Chad Williams said the district’s operational funds provided by the state are insufficient.
The levy will not cover teacher salaries, PERSI, FICA, eligible bus miles or administration salaries.
Operational funds and the supplemental levy pays for employee health insurance, workers compensation, liability insurance, finger printing/background checks, utilities such as water and sewer, classified salaries, extracurricular activities, field trips and supplies.
During a public input meeting held Feb. 11, Williams pointed out that even if the $290,000 levy is approved, Ririe still has one of the smallest levy amounts amongst 2A school districts. For example, Orofino has a $2.6 million supplemental levy, Potlach has a $1.8 million supplemental levy and Aberdeen has a $675,000 supplemental levy. West Side and Firth would be the only two 2A school districts with a smaller levy amount if Ririe’s proposed levy passes.
District voters residing in Jefferson County can submit their ballots at the Ririe Senior Citizens Center, 395 Main Street, while Bonneville County voters can submit theirs at Ririe High School, 13809 N. 130th E.
The verbiage on the ballot will be as follows:
“Shall the Board of Trustees of Ririe Joint School District No. 252, Jefferson and Bonneville Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law under Section 33-802 (3), Idaho Code, in the amount of two hundred ninety thousand dollars, $290,000 each year for two years for the purpose of funding a portion of the lawful expenses of maintain and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2021?”
The Clark County School District on the other hand is asking for a supplemental levy of $250,000 per year for two years beginning July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2021. The purpose of the levy is to pay all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the district.
Voters can submit their ballots at the Clark County Courthouse, 224 W. Main Street in Dubois.
The verbiage of the ballot will be as follows:
“Shall the Board of Trustees of Clark County School District No. 161, Clark County, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law under Section 33-802 (3), Idaho Code two hundred fifty thousand dollars ($250,000.00), each year for two years for a total of five hundred thousand dollars ($500,000.00) for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2021?”