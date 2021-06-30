Surplusing old police cars and grants from ITD

Chief of Police Sam Tower was approved to surplus out the police cars that have gone past their service life as well as receiving a mini grant award from ITD during the Rigby City Council meeting June 17.
Chief Tower stated with the imminent arrival of the three leased vehicles, the police department has a build-up of vehicles that have gone past their service life and Tower wanted to get approval to surplus them once the department receives the new vehicles so they can get the money back into the general fund.
“We have four that we would send to surplus,” said Tower. “We had one that stayed as a reserve vehicle and it has gone past its service life. We have a 2008 Charger, a 2009 Charger, a 2005 Impala, and I believe a 2010 Explorer that was used as the canine vehicle.”
According to Tower, it has been about six months since the department ordered the new police cars, so they should be arriving any day.
The council unanimously approved Tower to surplus out the old vehicles.
The Rigby Police Department was also awarded a mini grant from the Idaho Transportation Department. It is in the amount of $10,400; the match from the police department is around $2,600.
“When we saw the overtime coming up, we were able to apply for a mini grant for officers that are focusing mainly on DUI enforcement during their shifts,” said Tower. “It will pay for their overtime hours during those events.”
Tower stated the match comes from officers that are on duty that specifically focus certain hours on doing DUI enforcement. The match comes from the officers logging those hours, which they then show to the state. It’s officers that are already on duty, they do not pay a person to come in.
The council moved to unanimously accept the mini grant from ITD for the Rigby Police Department.