Suspect arrested for arson in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office) — On 08-08-2020 at approximately 5:50 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies responded to a residence located at 4064 E. Menan Lorenzo Hwy. in reference to a house fire.
A witness had reported that she saw the home owner (Bryce Johnson, age 57) carrying a gas can into his residence. Further investigation revealed that B. Johnson had poured gasoline inside his residence and ignited it. B. Johnson then used fire extinguishers to put out the fire.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies interviewed B. Johnson, and B. Johnson admitted to starting the fire in his house because he didn’t want anyone to take his residence. The residence sustained very minor damage and there were no injuries reported.
B. Johnson was arrested for Arson and transported to the Jefferson County Jail. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, The Idaho State Fire Marshal and Central Fire Department conducted the investigation.