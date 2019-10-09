At approximately 10:09 p.m. on Oct. 3, Idaho State Police received a call from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office advising their deputy was in pursuit of 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup southbound on Interstate 15 near milepost 179, approximately 12 miles north of Dubois. The vehicle had initially been reported to 911 dispatchers by multiple citizens as swerving all over the road. A Clark County Sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to pull over.
Idaho State Police Troopers responded to the area and deployed hollow spike strips at multiple locations on I-15. The suspect’s vehicle ran over the spikes, flattening three tires on his Silverado pickup. The suspect, later identified as Brian Bensen, of Lewiston, Idaho, continued to drive on the rims at slow speeds for over 20 miles. Bensen came to a stop near milepost 124 on I-15, about five miles north of Idaho Falls.
Troopers and deputies from Clark, Jefferson and Bonneville counties were in a standoff with Bensen, as he refused to exit his vehicle for approximately 45 minutes. Bensen was taken into custody just before 12:30 a.m. without further incident. Traffic in both directions on Interstate 15 was blocked for approximately 45 minutes. Bensen was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.