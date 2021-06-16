Public Works Director Dave Walrath gave an update at the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting, held June 7, on the Circular Butte Landfill and the Summer Road Maintenance Program.
Walrath stated the Cell 2 at the landfill has disproportionate garbage within the cell. There are certain areas of the cell that are too steep and others that are too flat. The requirements for the operation plan are that there can’t be any areas steeper than a 3-1 ratio, and no flatter than a 5-1 ratio.
“There’s just a few areas in that cell that we have to flatten out or steepen up for final cell certification,” Walrath later stated. “Once we have the slopes exactly where they need to be, we will dig a bunch of test cell pits and sample the dirt to be tested. Once it all passes, we will seed it and try and get cover to grow.”
According to Walrath, once the Department of Environmental Quality certifies that the cell is good, then they will be done with that cell.
During the meeting, Walrath mentioned the Summer Road Maintenance Program will begin June 14.
Walrath stated that they will start with auto seals in Ririe as well as areas southeast of Rigby, then move to the east.
“We’ll move over to the west side and do some auto seals out there,” said Walrath. “Then ultimately do some overlays with our paver.”
According to Walrath, he will try to get as much road done as he can, depending on the amount of time he has.