Porter Talbot, owner of Snake River Tiny Homes, asked the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners to consider making changes to the ordinances and regulations regarding tiny homes in Jefferson County.
On June 19, Talbot approached the board with figures of his own sales which demonstrated sales from several of the surrounding areas including the City of Hailey. Sales from Jefferson County were none, he said, despite the business’s location within the county.
“We’ve sold zero in Jefferson County; a lot of people are a little bit nervous to pay $100,000 to buy a nice home with no assurance they can live there,” Talbot told the board.
Currently, Talbot explained to the commissioners, the county ordinance allows for living in tiny homes for a year with a permit, and can be annually extended. Talbot indicated, however, that those wishing to reside in tiny homes were hoping for more permanent solution.
Tiny homes, he started, have become one of the many solutions people have come up with to combat the housing crisis in the country. In fact, he said, the city of Hailey had recently purchased tiny homes from him to help the housing situation in the city.
These small homes, he said, are built like traditional homes; they are insulated and many surpass the requirement for snowloads than other habitable structures, he explained. Tiny homes, he explained, could also be certified by the National Organization of Alternative Housing (NOAH), a certification he recommended be required for permitting tiny houses as permanent residences.
The board invited Milton Ollerton, Planning and Zoning and Building Administrator, to participate in the discussion as he would be familiar with the county’s relevant ordinances.
Ollerton agreed with statements Talbot had shared regarding the permitted usage of tiny homes, further stating the ordinance right now allows for temporary and intermittent use of Recreational Vehicles.
“It comes down to density,” Ollerton stated. “How much do you want to allow on an acre of property?”
Residents of the county may build RV pads on their property for temporary RV usage, Ollerton explained, for situations in which family members visit for a short time.
He further stated he wasn’t against RVs, but that he has been trying to work with the codes the way they’ve been written. Other issues surrounding RVs as permanent residences had to do with aesthetic. Ollerton stated there is always the possibility that such small living quarters would result in a lot of stuff being stored outside, creating unsightly mess around the RV.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated much of the issue they face when it comes to RVs and tiny homes have to do with zoning — Jefferson County doesn’t have any zones less than one acre. He stated they would need to look at their zoning to determine where tiny homes could fit.
One thing Talbot and his guest Marjorie Price, who developed a small home and tiny home community in Archer, reminded the board was that tiny homes are not simply RVs.
“43% of the industry is paying in cash,” Talbot said. “We’re not talking about putting an RV in each back yard.”
According to Price, who lives in the community she helped develop which is filled with small homes on foundations and tiny homes, storage of personal items wouldn’t necessarily be an issue.
“The lifestyle is much different [in tiny homes],” Price said. “People living in tiny homes have downsized and don’t keep too much stuff.”
Price herself, she said, downsized and discarded several of her own belongings before moving in to her new home.
Both she and Talbot stressed that tiny homes are much different than on RVs, and are more closer related to modular homes. The people who purchase tiny homes and move in are more interested in creating a permanent home than one they can travel in.
At the state level, Price said, they do not call a tiny home an RV because of the different standards required between the two regarding water and sewage.
Hancock, however, shared a concern regarding what people with tiny homes would use them for. He stated the last thing the county wanted was fore everyone to purchase a tiny home, set it up on their property and start renting them out, creating higher density in zones which weren’t intended for high density.
While no action was taken as a result of this discussion, Hancock assured Talbot this would be something the board would consider.
