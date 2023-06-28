Porter Talbot, owner of Snake River Tiny Homes, asked the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners to consider making changes to the ordinances and regulations regarding tiny homes in Jefferson County.

On June 19, Talbot approached the board with figures of his own sales which demonstrated sales from several of the surrounding areas including the City of Hailey. Sales from Jefferson County were none, he said, despite the business’s location within the county.


