The Jefferson County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee is sponsoring a talent show again at the Jefferson County Fair at 7:00 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Jefferson County Fair Outdoor Stage after the barbecue.
The Talent Show is open to residents of Jefferson County only. There will be four divisions: Children (12 and below), youth (13 to 18), adult (19 and up), and then group/family.
There will be prizes given for each division. First place will receive $75, second place $50, and third place $25.
We encourage the residents of Jefferson County to enter this great opportunity to showcase the talent in our County. The theme for the fair this year is “Barnyard Beach Party.”
If you would like to participate, please call either Sharon Moser at 208-521-3729 or Sheila Orgill at 208-589-7423. Entries will be accepted through Aug. 8.