Christopher Tapp has filed a lawsuit against the city of Idaho Falls and several former Idaho Falls Police Department officers.
"Tapp’s conviction was the direct result of some of the worst police misconduct in the history of wrongful convictions, including about 60 hours of abusive interrogations and sham polygraphs," Tapp's attorney, Peter Neufeld said in a press release announcing the lawsuit.
The lawsuit has been expected since Tapp and his attorneys sent a notice of intent to sue to the city in December. The lawsuit claims the Idaho Falls Police Department violated Tapp's First, Fifth, Sixth and Fourteenth amendment rights.
The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Idaho, meaning the case will be subject to federal law.
Representing Tapp is Neufeld of Neufeld, Scheck and Brustin, a New York-based law firm that specializes in civil rights lawsuits, particularly wrongful conviction lawsuits. Neufeld is a founder of the Innocence Project.
Tapp spent nearly 20 years in prison after he was falsely convicted for the 1996 rape and murder of Angie Dodge. Tapp was exonerated on July 17, 2019, after Brian Dripps, of Caldwell, was arrested for the murder.
Tapp's case drew renewed scrutiny after a 2014 review by Judges for Justice concluded Idaho Falls police officers had coerced Tapp's confession and fed him information about the crime, only to later claim in court he knew details about the crime that weren't publicly available.
The Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office based its case on Tapp's confession, as well as testimony from Destiny Osborne, who claimed she overheard Tapp discussing the murder. Osborne recanted her testimony in a 2019 interview with the Post Register. Osborne said officers told her she could be prosecuted unless she testified against Tapp.
When Judges for Justice and the Idaho Innocence Project reviewed Tapp's case, they found that police told him he would face the death penalty if he did not confess, and that he would receive a light sentence if he named other participants in Dodge's murder.
Over the course of days interrogations and polygraph sessions, Tapp named numerous other men who had supposedly participated in the murder. The DNA at the crime scene matched neither Tapp nor any of those other men.
Former police officer Jared Fuhriman, who later became the two-term mayor of Idaho Falls, testified in 1998 that police had not told Tapp any details of the crime scene. Recordings of police interviews, however, showed police revealed several details to Tapp, even showing him diagrams of the crime scene and taking him to it. Officers also had Tapp repeatedly guess at details, with officers only responding when he gave a correct answer.
In 2017, Tapp reached a deal with county prosecutors that allowed him to be released from prison and for his rape conviction to be dismissed. The first-degree murder conviction remained, however, until after Dripps was arrested.
Police identified Dripps with the help of Parabon and Genetic Genealogist CeCe Moore. After a sample of DNA from the crime scene was found to match that taken from a cigarette butt that Dripps discarded. Dripps admitted to raping and murdering Dodge, and told detectives he had done so alone. Dripps had lived across the street from Dodge in 1996.
After Dripps was arrested and charged, the Idaho Falls Police Department investigated whether there was any connection between Dripps and Tapp. The investigation noted Tapp had named several people as co-conspirators who did not match DNA recovered from the scene. He did not name Dripps, and told the Post Register he had never heard of Dripps.
In July 2019, Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark motioned for Tapp's conviction to be dismissed, citing the police investigation.
“As far as the court is concerned, you are cleared of the charges you have been living under for the past 20-plus years,” Judge Alan Stephens said as he exonerated Tapp.
By JOHNATHAN HOGAN