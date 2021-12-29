Tavenner becomes 4th in the world for steer wresting at first NFR

Dirk Tavenner, a Rigby local, recently competed in the steer wrestling at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nev., which was held Dec. 2 to Dec. 11.
Tavenner competed for his first time ever at the NFR, where he did ten rounds of steer wrestling.
According to Tavenner, the NFR is like the Super Bowl of the rodeoing world; it’s the highest stage of professional rodeo. Tavenner stated it’s a big deal in Vegas, with ten nights of competitions and thousands of people in the stands.
Steer wrestling is something Tavenner has been working on and honing in since he was a boy.
Tavenner has been competing in rodeos since he was in high school, and has been professionally rodeoing since he was about 15 years old.
This was Tavenner’s first year competing in the NFR, in which he competed against the top 15 people in the world. The top 15 in the world who have won 75 rodeos get to compete in the NFR.
“Since I was a kid, I’ve wanted to go to the NFR,” Tavenner said. “It’s always been a dream of mine.”
While at the NFR, Tavenner won four out of his 10 rounds of steer wrestling. Tavenner is now 4th in the world for professional steer wrestling.
“I was excited to win four out of 10 rounds,” Tavenner said. “The chance of being a world champion is what drives me.”
As for next year, Tavenner said he plans to keep hustling until he becomes a world champion.