Tavenner heads to first NFR

Dirk Tavenner of Rigby is headed to his first National Finals Rodeo, which will be held in Las Vegas from Dec. 2 to Dec. 11.
“I’m excited,” Tavenner said. “I’ve been working for this for a while.”
Tavenner got into rodeoing as a child after watching his father, Byron, compete as well, which carried over into his time at Rigby High School, where he continued to shape his craft — steer wrestling.
The NFR competition will see Tavenner compete in ten rounds of steer wrestling, which Tavenner says he’s planned lots of practice for.
“I’m trying to tune up for it and I’m headed down to Heber for the semis and then I’ll be in California for a week to practice,” he said.
According to PRCA ProRodeo’s website, Tavenner, who’s 31 and married to Courtney, a school teacher in Idaho Falls, is ranked number ten for World Steer Wrestling, which moves him up six places from his 2020 rank.
Some of his highlights for 2021 include winning at the Ogden Pioneer Days, the Oakley Independence Day rodeo in Oakley City, Utah, winning the World’s Oldest Rodeo in Prescott, Ariz., winning the Magic Valley Stampede in Filer, Idaho, and taking Co-champion at the Golden Spike Rodeo in Tremonton, Utah.
Heading into his first NFR, Tavenner says he just wants to win as much as he can and looks forward to competing.
“(I’m excited) to just be under the bright lights in Vegas,” he said.
Tavenner offered some advice to younger rodeoers that may be in the same place he was when he was at RHS, saying, “Just keep working. There’s gonna be losses but you’ve got to keep being resilient, keep working on it and keep trying to get better.”