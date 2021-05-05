Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor presented the temporary attorney he found to county commissioners April 26. Chase Hendricks was a deputy Prosecuting Attorney for Bingham County until recently and works and Rigby Andrus and Rigby Law in Rexburg.
Hendricks will be working in the office for six to 12 months as they face a backlog of trials and cases due to shutdowns with COVID-19.
“I’m excited to come down here,” Hendricks told commissioners. “I know everyone is kind of stressed with jury trials, and it’s across the board, if it’s anything I can do to help out for the time being. I think that frees up the Prosecutor’s office to really focus on those cases that really are important to spend their time on.”
Taylor received approval to seek out a temporary contract attorney at the previous commissioners meeting as they were facing between 245 and 300 cases with a hold having been placed on holding jury trials.
Hendricks will be handling more minor cases such as misdemeanors and traffic infractions to allow Taylor and Deputy Prosecutors Serhiy Stavynskyy and Matthew Dyal to focus on larger cases.
The contract with Hendricks was unanimously approved by the commissioners with his pay set at $5,000 a month until his time with the county concludes.