Taylor resigns from Rigby council after moving out of city

RIGBY — Council member Benson Taylor formally resigned from the Rigby City Council June 6.
Taylor said he sold his home and no longer lives within city limits, making him ineligible for the position.
"Most likely we won't be moving back to the city, but we don't know yet," Taylor said.
In a letter to the council members, Taylor asked them to hold his position vacant for a short time in case he does purchase a home within the city limits. In the letter, he stated that if he does move back to the city, he would like to be reinstated as a member of the council.
"We've had a diverse group of people and diverse opinions, and I think through our debates and discussions we've done really well for the city," Taylor said. "And I thank you for the opportunity for the last five years to do that."
Taylor's position will be left open at least a little longer, as Mayor Jason Richardson is out of town and will not be back until the first week of July. If Taylor does not rejoin the council, it is up to the mayor to nominate his replacement, after which the city council will have the option to confirm or reject the nomination.