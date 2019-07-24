The Rigby City Council gained a council member back, but lost another one in the council meeting July 18.
Former Council Member Benson Taylor, who resigned after moving out of the city for a brief time, rejoined the council after his nomination and subsequent swearing in by Mayor Jason Richardson.
“You’re familiar with his work and his interest in the city and the information that he brings to this body,” Richardson said.
When Taylor resigned June 6, he told the council he would like to be reinstated if he did move back to the city. All present voted for his reinstatement. Council Member Nichole Weight was not present.
Just as Taylor had become eligible to serve on the council again, Council Member Adam Hall had become ineligible.
“I have moved out of the city limits,” Hall said.
Hall said he had officially moved into his new residence and thus needed to resign from the city council.
“I have enjoyed my tenure on the city council and look forward to seeing the success and accomplishments forthcoming within the city,” he said, reading his letter of resignation.
Hall said he would continue to serve on the Urban Renewal Agency since he will still be living in Jefferson County.
To fill Hall’s position, the mayor will need to nominate his replacement, upon which the council can either approve or reject the nomination.