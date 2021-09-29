Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Dawn Erickson has been teaching Social Studies at Ririe Middle School for the past year. Erickson taught her first year at Alturas International Academy.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I have always enjoyed the youth and encouraging their minds and talents.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I enjoy seeing students grow and succeed.
What are some challenges? I don’t look at challenges. I like to call them opportunities, which will always build and strengthen character.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? “Aha” moments are always the best experiences. When the students are excited about learning because they are getting it.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? The students and the community.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I love being outside, riding horses and roping.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? Technology is ever changing. Technology, supporting both teaching and learning, offers so many more learning experiences.