Teresa Anderson, Jefferson County resident and Rigby Chamber of Commerce President, has been chosen to be Grand Marshal for the 2022 annual Stampede Days Parade and Rodeo.
Teresa was raised in the Ririe area and graduated from Ririe High School in 1978. Teresa still resides in the area between Rigby and Ririe with her husband Roger, and has spent a large portion of her life being involved in both communities. Between the two, Teresa and Roger have six children.
When her children were young, she said, she and a small group of her friends worked together to start a sports program for young kids in Ririe.
“They didn’t have one at the time,” she said, “so we started some programs like tee ball and kid’s basketball.”
When she began working with First American Title Company 25 years ago, Teresa also became involved with the Rigby Community. Her job led her to an opportunity to become a member of the Rigby Chamber of Commerce, of which she has been president for approximately 8 years.
“With the Rigby Chamber, we’ve been a part of a lot of stuff,” she said. “We do the parade, the Christmas parade and Midnight Madness and we do the Stampede days.”
The best part of serving the community, Teresa stated, is working with the people in Rigby. The Rigby community, according to Teresa, is very supportive and willing to help each other. She stated she enjoys working with the various groups and businesses, and enjoys when they help out in return.
“I appreciate the Rodeo committee and the City’s support,” she said. “They really appreciate what you do for them and let you know they appreciate it. The City of Rigby is also great to work with.”
She stated she was surprised she was chosen to be Grand Marshal this year. Despite her willingness to serve the community, Teresa stated she likes to do things behind the scenes. However, she also stated she was told that being Grand Marshal is about helping the community and what she’s done to serve it.
Teresa typically takes part of the parade by passing out candy for the First American float. This year, however, she will be honored as Grand Marshal on a different float. She isn’t worried about the candy, however, as she stated she is lucky enough to have plenty of people to help her out.
“Thanks for all the support, to those who support us every year,” she said. “We appreciate all everyone does and we couldn’t do it without you.”