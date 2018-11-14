Terreton Elementary receives SDE grant

Terreton Elementary School and Junior High School was recently awarded a $5,100 grant from the Idaho State Department of Education for a new range.
The West Jefferson School District No. 253 was one of 26 School Food Authorities that submitted applications totaling more than $221,000 in equipment requests.
Cafeteria Supervisor Lisa Ward said she was the one who applied for the grant.
She indicated that the reason the district decided to pursue the grant for the range was because their current range is roughly six years old and has been having issues. She said this is the fourth year in a row that she applied for the grant for the range.
Other equipment they considered included a new dishwasher.
Overall Ward said she and her cafeteria ladies are thrilled to have received the grant.
"My ladies were thrilled, they even did a happy dance when I told them we received the grant," she said.
Ward anticipated the district will receive the funds within the next month and purchase the range in the next 30 days.
According to a Department of Education press release from Oct. 30, further consideration was given to School Food Authorities that had not received previous equipment grants and schools with a high percentage of students who are eligible for free and reduced meals.
Other factors included expanding meal participation, food safety, energy efficiency and improving the nutrition and quality of meals.
In total $132,068 was awarded to 13 schools throughout the state of Idaho to purchase new equipment for their National Lunch and School Breakfast Programs. Such pieces of equipment include freezers, a salad table and dishwashers.
Idaho received the funding through the United States Department of Agriculture Equipment Assistance Grant.
Other schools that received grants include South Lemhi School, Hansen High School, Heritage Academy, Cascade Elementary School, Culdesac School, Rockford Elementary School, Kamiah Central Kitchen, Middleton Heights Elementary School, Boundary County Middle School, Wilder School and Park Intermediate School.