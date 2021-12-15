Terreton local participates in Las Vegas Tuffest Jr. Rodeo World Championships

Alexis Hutchings, daughter of Erica and Lane Hutchings and part-time resident of Terreton, recently competed in the Las Vegas Tuffest Jr. Rodeo World Championships.
Alexis lives in Terreton most of the year, but her and her family do spend a few months during the winter to live in Congress, Arizona.
Alexis is a freshman in high school, and is homeschooled by her parents so that she can help them around their farm as well as spend time with her horses and make sure they are always ready to compete.
For long as Alexis can remember, she and her family has been rodeoing. Her father used to train horses and her mother used to barrel race. Alexis comes from a long line of horse riders. Alexis is the middle of four children, her two older siblings attending Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas for rodeoing.
Alexis participates in barrel racing, pull-bending, rope tying, breakaway and team roping when she is in a rodeo.
Alexis stated her favorite thing about attending the World Championships in Las Vegas was getting to meet a bunch of new people and seeing how different the atmosphere was.
“It was a lot bigger than some of the rodeos I’ve been to,” said Alexis. “It was more professional and larger than I’ve been to before. It’s like a once in a lifetime type of thing than just a Friday night rodeo that you participate in Driggs.”
Alexis placed 13 in the 15 and under goat-tying competition. Alexis competed in three other events: nineteen and under girls barrel racing, nineteen and under goat-tying and fifteen and under girls breakaway.
On Alexis first night of goat-tying, her second event of the day, she hurt her leg, but was able to put it aside and keep competing.
When Alexis competes, she said she gets really nervous.
“It’s all really just a blur for me, personally,” Alexis said.
According to Alexis, her biggest accomplishment was being able to compete in the Idaho Junior High State Finals, which she has able to compete in three times. Alexis said she was able to receive the state title in the goat-tying, barrel racing and pole-bending. Alexis also won the all-around.
Alexis’ mother, Erica, stated it’s great to see her daughter’s work pay off. Erica mentioned Alexis is very dedicated to what she does and practices and works really hard at what she puts her mind to.
“From a little girl to where she is now, she’s always loved being on the back of a horse, she has loved it forever,” said Erica. “She has loved being on a horse all her life and that is her comfort zone, her favorite place. She’s grown and learned a lot of lessons; she’s gained a lot of confidence and been humbled many times as well.”
Erica stated she always gets nervous and excited for Alexis. Erica was very proud of her daughter and that she was able to qualify for a second time for this rodeo. Alexis is always a positive person, according to Erica, and works hard so she can better herself.
“I think it was a great experience and I will try to qualify to go to it again next year,” Alexis said. “I just want to keep rodeoing.”