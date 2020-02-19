A two-vehicle crash east of Arco the morning of Feb. 13 resulted in the death of a Howe man.
Mark Reinke, 56, of Howe, was westbound on US20-26 at milepost 253 in a backhoe. Felipe Saldana Blanco, 64, of Terreton, was driving behind the backhoe in a 2005 Peterbilt semi pulling two trailers. The Peterbilt struck the backhoe from behind. Both vehicles went off the right shoulder.
Idaho State Police investigated the crash at 7:06 a.m.
Both Reinke and Saldana Blanco were wearing seatbelts. Reinke was transported to Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco by ground ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries. Next of kin has been notified.