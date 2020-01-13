Today at 1:30 p.m., Teton County officials cited dangerous and impassable road conditions in certain areas for road closures, and advised against all unnecessary travel throughout the Teton County, Idaho until the storm passes. Emergency response may be limited due to poor visibility.
The Teton County Courts are still open, however Judge Jason Walker did cancel Drug Court for Monday, Jan. 13.
Teton County has closed the entire Cedron Loop which includes West Bates, Cedron Road and South 5000 West. Because the storm is predicted to continue into the evening and conditions are likely to remain the same, routes will be plowed overnight.
Currently, Highway 32 from Tetonia to Ashton is closed along with Highway 31 from Victor to Swan Valley. Highway 33 is currently open between Victor and Driggs but is closed from Tetonia to Sugar City.
Teton Pass closed at 1:30 p.m. for avalanche control.
The Teton County Courthouse has also closed for regular county business until tomorrow January 14 at 8:30 a.m. The Teton County driver’s license office is currently closed and is predicted to reopen at 9:00 am January 14.
The Teton Valley Campus of Teton Science Schools is closed and TSS is encouraging Teton Valley students that commute to Jackson to work from home today. There is no school for Teton School District 401 today, Monday Jan. 13 due to closed highways and hazardous road conditions.
As new information is available, updates will be posted on the Teton County and Sheriff’s website and Facebook pages. For state highway updates please visit https://511.idaho.gov/. For weather updates please visit the National Weather Service at https://www.weather.gov/.