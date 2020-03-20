A second person in Teton County has tested positive for COVID-19, said Teton Valley Health CEO Keith Gnagey to the Teton Valley News March 20.
Little is currently known of the new positive patient, but Gnagey said East Idaho Public Health is currently investigating the case. Gnagey said he “believed” the case was not due to community spread, meaning he thinks the patient’s case can be traced. The age and sex of the patient is currently unknown. The person is in self isolation.
TVH has sent 21 tests to state and private labs to date. This second case came back this morning to TVH as positive. Gnagey stressed that TVH was only testing high priority cases.
Teton County’s first case was announced last Saturday.
Southwest District Health will announce the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Canyon County at 5 p.m. this evening. A press release with additional information will be sent out after the announcement.
According to the Idaho Press Tribune, the new cases bring the state total to 24 (not including the patient who lives out of state).
The cases are in:
Ada County: 3
Blaine County: 17 (12 new, with one leaving the state to return home)
Teton County: 2
Twin Falls County: 1
Kootenai County: 1 (new as of Thursday)
Madison County: 1
There have been 10,442 cases and 150 deaths in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Thursday. There have been no confirmed related deaths in Idaho.
Idaho's first case of community spread was announced Thursday, meaning the person had been infected without having traveled out of the state or knowingly coming into contact with anyone else who has the disease. The person, whose case was announced Wednesday, is a Blaine County man in his 40s.
To slow the spread of the virus, please take the following recommended actions:
Work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible.
Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.
Avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts where social distancing is not achievable; instead use drive-thru, pickup or delivery options.
Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.
Cancel visits to nursing homes, retirement, and long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
Please refer to https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/ for Idaho-specific information and guidance.