Teton Valley Foundation announces Music on Main 2020 season cancelled

The Teton Valley Foundation Executive Director Amy Fradley and the Board of Directors announced today that, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Music on Main summer concert series will be cancelled for the 2020 season.
“The possibility of cancelling the entire concert series has been on the table for weeks and this decision was a very tough call,” said Jenny Wade, the Teton Valley Foundation chair of the Board of Directors. “Rest assured, there is no angle we have not painstakingly considered. But the health and safety of our community has always been our first priority. Unfortunately, we see no other alternative at this time.”
Teton Valley Foundation staff and board have spent the past two months monitoring the situation and consulting industry members, elected officials, and community members. The initial delay gave the foundation time to assess the ever-evolving situation and make a thoughtful decision with the community’s best interests in mind. While TVF is deeply saddened to not offer our much-loved live music on Thursday nights, the safety and health of our residents and visitors is our top concern.
For fourteen years, this free concert series has brought diverse acts to the Music on Main stage like Young Dubliners, MarchFourth Marching Band, Reckless Kelly, and many more. Generous donations at the door enable Teton Valley Foundation to continue to offer the concerts free to all who come, and also supports our efforts to provide affordable recreational opportunities at the Kotler Ice Arena. In the absence of Music on Main, we will need the community’s support now more than ever to continue our winter programming, to bring music back, and to keep it free for years to come.
“While this is not the way we envisioned this summer unfolding, we are already engaging bands to reschedule and are so looking forward to gathering together again in Victor City Park for Music on Main 2021!” says Amy Fradley, TVF executive director.
Be on the lookout for news about unique ways to still enjoy music and support the foundation in the coming weeks.
