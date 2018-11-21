Thanksgiving is Nov. 22 which means many local businesses and government offices will be closed or operating under unusual hours.
All of the local banks and credit unions will be closed Nov. 22 in observance of Thanksgiving. Wells Fargo Bank, U.S. Bank Branch, Zions Bank, D.L. Evans Bank, Westmark Credit Union, and Beehive Federal Credit Union will open during normal business hours Nov. 23.
The Jefferson County Courthouse and Rigby City Offices will be closed Nov. 22. The Courthouse will also be closed Nov. 23.The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners meeting will be held Monday at 9 a.m., and the Rigby City Hall will open during normal business hours Nov. 23.
The Rigby Broulims, Scotty's True Value and Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will re-open during normal business hours Nov. 23.
The Jefferson Star office will be closed on Nov. 22 and 23 and will re-open during normal business hours Nov. 26.