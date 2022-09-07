After several years of waiting, the Idaho Department of Transportation has offered Jefferson County a possible opening to begin the project which will improve and widen the Annis Highway.
On August 22, Interim Road and Bridge Administrator Mike Carter presented the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners with an agreement with ITD on the project, which County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated had been in the works for many years.
“We’ve spent a bunch of money on this project already,” Hancock said.
The project includes reconstructing the Annis Highway from the Rigby City Limits to the Menan Lorenzo Highway. They will add safeties to the aprons and shoulders as well as widen the road. There will also be work done on the bridge out near 600 N, according to Rob Cromwell, Jefferson County’s new Public Works Administrator.
“This project has been a little long in the tooth,” Cromwell said.
According to Hancock, all of the pre-construction work such as engineering and design have been completed for several years. He stated at the meeting the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council LHTAC has kept pushing the start of construction back each year.
At the previous meeting, on August 15, Carter informed the commissioners of the possible opening which only required an approval of funding from the LHTAC. If LHTAC is able to commit funding for the project, Carter said, the county would need to contribute $232,000 to match it.
Carter stated in order to move forward with the project, the county will have three days from the project approval date from LHTAC in order to submit the county’s contribution.
“There’s a couple of ways to fund that,” Hancock said on Aug. 15 “ARPA is one, and we have some money set aside in the budget that we have earmarked to go anywhere. The thing is, there are several areas we can take it from.”
The Annis Highway project, according to Hancock has been approved for eight years and continues to be pushed back another year. He said he informed LHTAC in conversation prior to that meeting that if the funding for the project is approved, the county will definitely find the money to match it, as they have waited on these improvements for so long.
Hancock mentioned at the August 22 meeting that the county does not have to dedicate the $232,000 unless they are notified of the project’s approval, and were advised not to pay the money prior to approval in order to avoid a complicated refund process.
“If it works out where they can fund it,” Carter said, “everything’s all done, we’ve already got it [the agreement] signed and they can basically put it out to bid.”
According to Hancock, if approval comes the process will happen quickly. Carter also stated the construction could start as early as next summer.
“It’ll be nice to get it done,” County Commissioner Roger Clark said.