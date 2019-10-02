The Bulldogs come home - Ririe homecoming this week

The Ririe Bulldogs have a chance to shine this week at the school’s homecoming game Friday.
Homecoming activities are taking place throughout the week, culminating in the 7 p.m. varsity homecoming football game against the West Jefferson Panthers.
Ririe football coach Jim Newton said the team is in good shape this year. He said quite a few players graduated, but said there are multiple returning juniors who can bring that experience to the field.
“Kids are playing well, injuries are fairly low,” Newton said.
Newton said his goal “is always a league championship.” The first league conference game took place Sept. 27 against rival school Firth.
Other homecoming activities include a bonfire being held at 9 tonight at a field near the high school following a 7 p.m. Powder Puff game on the football field. A Buff Puff boys’ volleyball game took place earlier this week.
Tomorrow students will dress up in accordance with the homecoming theme. Students in each grade will dress up in relation to a specific music genre. Seniors are rock, juniors are country, sophomores are disco, freshmen are boy/girl bands, eighth-graders are Disney, seventh-graders are ‘80s pop and faculty and staff are holiday music.
The homecoming parade will be 2:50 to 3:32 p.m. Thursday and will go down Main Street, ending at the Ririe Junior-Senior High School. Friday is a teacher in-service day and there will be no school. A tailgating party will be at 4 p.m. and the junior varsity football team will play at that time as well.
A homecoming dance 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday from will wrap up the week for senior high school students.