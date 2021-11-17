The City of Ririe and the City of Menan will be considering a moratorium to be placed on them after the Jefferson County Commissioners and Jefferson County Planning and Zoning discussed the need for one for each city.
Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Planner Erik Stout stated he had talked with the mayors for Ririe and Menan, and both seemed to approve having a moratorium until the Area of Impact agreements are signed. It would put a temporary stop to Land Use Applications.
Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway stated that everyone is aware of the potential areas and issues that need correcting.
Ririe Mayor Larry Lovell was present at the meeting, and stated he understood why the county was making some changes to the zoning of Ririe.
Commissioner Scott Hancock stated the goal is to integrate what the county needs and what the city would like to have into one comprehensive plan. The area of impact is a portion of land that would eventually be annexed into the city, so the city needs to be prepared.
Hancock also mentioned they try to look five to ten years into the future to make sure both the city and county have an understanding of what is compatible with the city’s current infrastructure. According to Hancock, it gives the city and county an opportunity to look into the potential infrastructure for sewer, water and possibly curb and gutter.
Lovell mentioned the city has a comprehensive plan that they recently updated. They are also doing a wastewater study to look into the future needs of the city.
According to Lovell, he sees developers wanting basements to continue to be an issue for Ririe. Lovell discussed the high water table and how basements are not suitable for the area.
Lovell made mention he would like to see a few things differently in their area of impact agreement than what is already in it.
In a later conversation with Mayor Tad Haight, he stated he would like a moratorium to be put in place for a number of reasons.
Haight mentioned not only does it give the city and county a timelines to get the AOI signed, but Menan is starting to come under growth pressure and Haight would like to be able to adapt and accommodate the growth.
“It puts a fire under both the county and us to get it done because there are a lot of priorities out there and things tend to fade into the background unless we push ourselves,” said Haight.
Jefferson County Commissioners will be holding a public hearing on Dec. 6 as to whether there will be a moratorium for either city or not.