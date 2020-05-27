With ballots sent to voters and elections ending June 2, this campaign season may be more than residents bargained for with the emergence of a lawsuit filed by former Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Robin Dunn against County Commissioner candidate Ty Belnap.
The charge, defamation in the form of slander and libel.
In a Jefferson County Farm Bureau Forum held April 16, Belnap stated that one of his goals as a commissioner would be to end the “incestuous” relationship between the County Prosecuting Attorney’s office and the city of Rigby Attorney.
“Mr. Dunn got his definition from Webster’s Dictionary, which is taken way out of context of the meaning,” Belnap said. “ The statement was named not towards Mr. Dunn personally, but to the Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Commissioners and the city. There’s just too close of a relationship there and I wouldn’t support it. It’s an organizational issue.”
Almost a month after the statement, Dunn filed a complaint for defamation with the Jefferson County Courts May 7. In the complaint, Dunn filed for damages exceeding the sum of $10,000 for damage to reputation, character and humiliation.
“I believe that someone running for office should have a better grasp of the English language,” Dunn said. “It’s easy for him (Belnap) to say what he wants after the fact, but we don’t know what was going on in his mind when he said what he did. But it was an offensive statement.”
Dunn also references emails written by Belnap to current county commissioners stating, “You still are sitting on, the subdivision ord, and AOIs that are an embarrassment and the backroom deals that are being negotiated between the PA office and Dunn,” as quoted in the suit to add a count for libel, or written defamation.
Belnap stated he never wrote emails to commissioners and that the conversation that’s quoted in the filing was private correspondence between himself and commissioners; one that was forwarded to Dunn without his knowledge.
Commissioner Scott Hancock stated he had no idea about any of the lawsuit proceedings with the exception of what he read online. He went on to say that he did not share an email with Mr. Dunn, but stated the correspondence occurred through text messages.
According to Hancock, the messages were sent to himself and Commissioner Shayne Young and while he didn’t send the message to Dunn, he did forward it to Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Weston Davis.
Davis said he did receive a forwarded message from Hancock but could not share it on the terms of protecting Attorney/Client Privilege.
“I’m really disappointed that the community is interested in these back and forth arguments,” Davis said. “I think everyone should put their heads down and do their job. If there’s something wrong with transparency, I think I’ve done a good job of addressing it. I get very frustrated when I’m referred to as one of the “good ol’ boys’ because that’s what we’re changing.”
The texts, provided to The Jefferson Star by Young, are in response to an ad Young ran that mentions Hancock and some accomplishments from their time in office.
One message from Belnap states, “I think you should reconsider your involvement and positions with the Comp Pln [sic] you still are sitting on, the subdivision ord [sic], and AOIs that are an embarrassment...”
According to Belnap, the ad failed to recognize hundreds of volunteer hours put in by the Planning and Zoning Committee, which Belnap is a member of.
“{span id=”docs-internal-guid-2ba7210d-7fff-3cf7-002f-e039902278b2”}{span}I believe you and Mr Hancock are honorable men, however I felt your add [sic] today was a shallow assessment of what has been accomplished,” Belnap wrote in a final text.{/span}{/span}
Dunn reached out to Hancock and Young after learning of the text message from a third party, who Dunn did not name, at the courthouse and asked for them to send him the message. Young stated he forwarded the message to Dunn.
“I’m trying to keep out of politics in this election,” Dunn said. “Everyone keeps wanting to bring me into it but I don’t know why. I did not ask to be brought into this political arena or this environment. I only quoted what was relevant to me in my filing (from the messages). Once I wrote the filing, I deleted the messages.”
Both Young and Hancock stated that Dunn has not completed any work for the county since he stepped down from his position as Prosecuting Attorney in 2016 and Dunn claims he’s had absolutely no influence in the county since retiring.
“They have a very competent staff and attorneys,” Dunn said.
Belnap was surprised when he learned of the lawsuit and that the interpretation was a misunderstanding and characterization of his statements.
“{span id=”docs-internal-guid-6de159b9-7fff-0d8f-de07-3f6fe39f2ad3”}{span}I believe that Mr. Dunn is obviously upset,” Belnap said. “He needs to realize though that it was never about him personally; it’s about the Prosecuting Attorney’s office and the commissioners. I don’t agree with their position and how they interface with other entities. I hope he withdraws the lawsuit and if not, I’ll have no choice but to move forward and pursue it.”{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}Dunn stated that he hopes this lawsuit serves to have Belnap learn to be more aware of the words he uses and as a deterrent for others to be cognizant of the words they use and the hurt they can cause.{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}”There’s a lack of respect at the national level in politics and it simmers down to the local level,” he said. “It’s time people become more respectful of others.”{/span}{/span}