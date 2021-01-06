The Jefferson Star is taking a look through 2020 at the stories that marked milestones, accomplishments, changes and cases that took place in Jefferson Clark Counties over the last year.
JANUARY
Rigby City Council committed to pay the transportation fee for a Philo T. Farnsworth statue to come to Rigby from the U.S. Capitol Building, if the city is selected as Farnsworth’s new home. The estimated cost is $25,000 with possible locations including the Farnsworth TV and Pioneer Museum, Rigby High School, Rigby City Library, Bennion Park and the Jefferson County Courthouse.
A speedy 911 call and quick response time might have saved a Ririe home from burning down the morning of Dec. 28. Ririe and Rigby firefighters responded to a report of smoke at an elderly couple’s home where the smell of smoke alerted the homeowner when she first awoke.
A faulty furnace was reported as the cause of the fire said when firefighters arrived, they discovered burning and charring behind the furnace. The ceiling and the wall between the bedroom and furnace were also burning. Firefighters snuffed the fire out quickly. Damage was estimated at $15,000 and no one was injured in the incident.
Liliane Anderson of Rigby made local history when her speech was chosen as the winner of the Idaho Voice of Democracy contest. Anderson, daughter of Jennifer and Cody Scott Anderson, was likely the first person from Jefferson County to win at the state level, and will go on to represent Idaho in Washington, D.C. The speech won her a $100 scholarship at the local competition. It won her another $100 at the district level. At state, she took away $1,000 when she won first place.
Anderson also received an all-expense paid trip to Washington D.C. to represent Idaho at the national Voice of Democracy competition and travel to Valley Forge in Pennsylvania with other state winners.
FEBRUARY
Jefferson County commissioners signed a certificate of substantial completion for the new Jefferson County Courthouse Annex building. Contractor D. L. Beck completed the building enough that it could be used on April 30, 2020, according to the certificate. The building wasn’t officially completed as D. L. Beck had to resolve several issues but signing the certificate allowed the company to use construction bonds on other projects. The certificate was signed with $37,000 worth of work left to do.
Rigby Trojans took a 68-56 win over Thunder Ridge, their second win over the Titans in five days, at the 5A District 5-6 girls basketball championship game. The win gave the Trojans their first back-to-back district titles since 2012, when they won two in a row in 4A. This year’s title was won on their home court.
“Just because it’s my senior year, it’s a little more exciting,” said Rigby senior Ruby Murdoch, whose free-throw shooting last year helped the then seeded No. 2 Trojans defeat No. 1 seeded Highland for the district title in Pocatello. “I love my teammates so much. I’m speechless.”
Lifelong Monteview resident Dale “Tike” Cope received a warm send-off from the Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative last week where Cope served on the Mud Lake Telephone Co-op Board of Directors for 50 years, acting as board president for many of those years. He joined the board around 1970 and at 84, resigned from his position as the Monteview representative on the board a few months ago.
Throughout his 50 years on the board, Cope said he has seen a number of changes, “from dial phones with ten people on a line and once in a while more than that, to the touch phones, to the internet.” He said he also remembers when all of the lines were above ground, and now they have been moving underground.
MARCH
tEach team received rankings in the top 20 out of 30 teams with Manhattan Project placing 13, Antimatter taking 14, Rigbytes in 15 and Rigby Trojans taking place 16.
Eastern Idaho Public Health announced that they were preparing to prevent a possible coronavirus outbreak in the area. EIPH stated that the risk of COVID-19 in Idaho was “fairly low” at the time but that people needed to be informed and aware of precautions to take in order to protect themselves and their families.
“We’re doing our best to prepare if it does come to Idaho,” said James Corbett, director of community health for EIPH. “The best way to avoid sickness, in general, is practicing good hand hygiene, using hand sanitizer if soap and water isn’t available and covering your cough.”
At the time of publishing, the United States had 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 12 of which were travel related and two spread by person-to-person interaction. Worldwide, 41 countries had confirmed cases.
A Union Pacific Train traveling southbound hit a Peterbilt semi-truck Feb. 25. The truck was driven by Celestine Trejo Moreno, 57, of Idaho Falls when the truck was hit and pushed about 1,300 feet. The crash occurred in Roberts and Moreno’s injuries were not life-threatening. A team from Union Pacific handled the clean up of an estimated 2,500 to 3,500 gallons of diesel fuel from the crash site.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that there would be no audience allowed to view the April General Conference. The conference, which draws in thousands of attendees from around the world, is held twice a year, but leaders stated they were “deeply concerned” about the global spread of COVID-19 and felt that limiting attendance would help control the problem.
In addition to changes for the April General Conference, the Church also announced that the Provo and Preston, England Missionary Training Centers would no longer be taking new missionaries starting March 16. The church also temporarily suspended stake and leadership conferences, public worship services and activities.
APRIL
Government ordered shutdowns resulted in the closure of businesses throughout Jefferson County. Governor Brad Little issued a statewide stay-at-home order March 25 that dictated that only essential businesses were to remain open. The order was set to last for 21 days initially with the possibility that the order would be modified once the period was up.
Little also signed an extreme emergency declaration that would allow the state to increase health care capacity. Essential businesses were listed as grocery stores, healthcare facilities, gas stations, pharmacies, state and local government functions, laundry services, financial institutions, residential and home-based care, veterinary services, hardware stores, limited child care, and infrastructure and other businesses essential to the safety and well-being of residents.
Courtney Goody, daughter of Greg and Lyndsay Goody, received acceptance into the Weber State University Radiography Program and was assigned to the Logan Regional Medical Center clinical site. Lyndsay stated that Courtney knew she wanted to complete a radiography program and become an ultrasound tech.
Kara Lynn Shippen started creating scenes with her Halloween skeletons in her yard, with a new display going up each morning. Shippen stated that she thought the best way to help the community was by creating a reason to smile. Scenes included disco day, pirates and movie references,
MAY
Brock Sondrup received recognition from the National Speech and Debate Association for his volunteerism to promote speech and debate. Sondrup is a teacher at Rigby High School and serves on the Idaho Mountain River District Committee for the NSDA. The association director J. Scott Wunn stated that Sondrup goes above and beyond in his services and helped to make difficult decisions on tournaments in the midst of COVID-19.
Zoey Olaveson received second place in the Upper Valley Music Teachers Association Scholarship Competition, which resulted in a prize of $450. Olaveson was 17-years-old at the time of the competition and began playing the piano at the age of seven. She played “Etude in E Major” by Schytte and “Toccatina” by Reizenstein. She hoped to attend Utah State University in the fall to study Product Design and Development with a minor in Piano Performance.
The Rigby City Council voted to approve the annexation of Squealers and the new RV Park owned by Kent Hansen into the city. The zoning was also changed to commercial. Kim Cooper opposed having an RV park in the area as it was next to his property where he intended to put in a duplex development, stating that it would be a “blight” to his land. Cooper also wrote that RV parks litter up the land and would destroy the beauty of an upscale residential development. He said he would allow for an RV park if they erected an eight-foot wall, to which he also attached examples what he wanted the wall to look like.
One Council member stated that with Hansen developing first, it didn’t make sense to force Hansen to erect an eight foot wall.
JUNE
Ririe School Dist. #252 moved from a trimester schedule to a semester schedule. The change was done in order to better align with dual enrollment classes that were done directly though colleges. Schedules moved from holding five 77-minute classes a day for three semesters to seven 55-minute classes a day for two semesters.
The Central Fire District hosted a team of Bureau of Land Management firefighters for the summer season at their station in Menan. The BLM team had former hotshot firefighter Kris Bruington on the team, who brought 18 years of fire experience under his belt. Bruington said “cubicle life was not for me.”
Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson said the history in the area, where the District has a lot of federal ground, shows plenty of wildland fires that required partnering with other districts and federal resources.
The elections in Jefferson County concluded with Karey Hanks replacing Jerald Raymond and Mark Taylor beating out current Prosecuting Attorney Paul Butikofer by 482 votes. Other races resulted in Van Burtenshaw keeping his seat in the race against Jud Miller, Rod Furniss staying in the Idaho legislature over George Judd, and Shayne Young and Scott Hancock remaining as County Commissioners in their races against Brian Farnsworth and Ty Belnap respectively.
The Jefferson Star became aware of and first reported on an ongoing situation in Clark County School Dist. #161 where a student had been hit by teacher Jill Grover who was placed on temporary administrative leave following the incident.
Several parents expressed their concern over Grover hitting another student and stated they would pull their children out of the district if they continued to employ her. Idaho Education Association General Counsel Paul Stark stated he ran into many Clark County residents that feared retribution in the community if they spoke out at a hearing on the incident. Residents also told The Jefferson Star they feared retaliation from the board or Grover.
Grover stated that (now former) Superintendent Paula Gordon was possibly giving misinformation after her investigation on the incident. Following the proceedings, the school board bought Gordon out of her contract, replaced her with Interim Superintendent Blair Wilding, renewed Gordon’s contract and (now former) Board Chair Penny Stanford resigned. The board also named Connie Barg to the school board, who had previously and publicly spoken out about past issues with Gordon.
JULY
Bethany Sky Jones, daughter of Becky and James Jones of Rigby, took third place in the nation for her speaking abilities after competing at the National Speech and Debate Competition with Rigby High School’s team led by teacher Brock Sondrup. The topic Jones debated was ‘intergenerational accumulation of wealth is antithetical to democracy.’ Jones graduated from Rigby High School with plans to attend Utah State University to study Public Health and become a Pediatrician.
Sara Bohon was still in bed when her son Spencer, who is non-verbal and autistic, went missing. The Bohons live in Roanoke, Va. after moving to the east coast for better healthcare opportunities as Spencer began to experience seizures. According to Sara, Spencer has the will for adventure and no sense of danger, making his disappearance a race against time as she had heard stories of autistic children going missing and getting seriously injured.
As neighbors and family worked together to try and find Spencer, Officer Stephan Foutz and his partner, K-9 Officer Remi, were called in to assist the search. Remi was originally trained as an explosives detector and was still training as a human tracker when they received the call. Remi sniffed Spencer’s pillow and located him in 12 minutes through heavily wooded terrain and a creek. Spencer had been missing for almost two hours.
The Bohon’s story reached the White House where they were invited to participate in a conversation on positive experiences with police officers. Sara was able to tell her story with Spencer by her side and the family met Vice President Mike Pence following the panel. Remi received a special chicken dinner after her first successful search and Foutz says he hopes to be apart of more rescues in the future.
Clark County had their first case of COVID-19 in a male in his 50s. The man acquired the virus through community transmission, which means the source of his infection was unknown and could not be connected to close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
AUGUST
Sailor Leach, daughter of Robin and Nate Leach of Rigby, participated in an online musical, or “Zoomsical,” that educated viewers on bleeding disorders such as Von Willebrand Disease, which Sailor was diagnosed with at the age of 13. The genetic disorder can cause frequent nosebleeds, bruising easily and excessive bleeding after invasive procedures.
The musical was a Broadway-style show that took months of practice, with Sailor in two roles as a friend learning about the disorder and the second as a girl trying to prove that she’s more than her disorder. Sailor said she identified with the second character pretty well.
Brandon and Brice Avery retired from military service, with Brandon having served for 22 years and six months, and Brice having served for 19 years and eight months.
Brandon graduated from Ririe High School in 1998 and enlisted in the Army Nov. 24, 1997. He then enlisted in the Utah Army National Guard May 1, 2000. Brice graduated from Rigby High School in 2000 and enlisted in the Utah Army National Guard June 14, 2000.
Jefferson County Planning and Zoning neared completion of updating the county’s Comprehensive Plan. A Comp Plan is a guiding, non-regulatory document that aids in the direction of growth in a county. The previous plan was 15 years old. Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway said the office has spent about two years updating the document. With the continued growth in Jefferson County, Hathaway said they’ve been pushed to really update the plan. Permits issued in the county in 2020 surpassed the previous year, which didn’t seem to be slowing down as of Aug.
SEPTEMBER
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office warned residents of potential sammers and the office received several calls from people that stated they had been contact by a phone number that appeared to be the Sheriff’s office. The caller stated that the office had a warrant out for the recipient’s arrest unless they paid for money the caller demanded.
A possible bomb threat in Rigby brought out the United States Air Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Team from Mountain Home Air Force Base in order to determine is authenticity. The residence was unoccupied at the time and following examination from the EOD, it was determined that the device was not an explosive.
Rigby High School won their homecoming football game against Hillcrest with a score of 37-0. Rigby kicked off their game day with a parade down Main Street with hundreds of spectators coming to see the 50 floats. Students also spent the week with dress up days at school.
Rigby football star Larry Wilson passed away at the age of 82 after a battle with cancer. Wilson played football at Rigby High School before heading to the University of Utah and then the St. Louis Cardinals as a seventh round draft pick in 1960.
Wilson was inducted into the Hall of Fame for his position as a safety and popularized the safety blitz. He also achieved 52 interceptions, was named to eight Pro Bowls and was named as the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1966. Dick Broulim and Chupe Brizzee took time to remember Wilson and their time with him both on and off the football field, stating that while he was tough as nails, Wilson was an amazing friend.
Rigby held a Larry Wilson Day celebration July 7, 1967 to dedicate the RHS football field in his name, which is now the field at Harwood Elementary School.
OCTOBER
Kim Lister retired from Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 after working with the district for 28 years. Lister was the PowerSchool Specialist and Director of Technology Keith Scholes said she was someone that always wanted things to work smoothly for teachers and students. He also said she was the type of person that was patient and always looked on the bright side of things, even when things were difficult and programs were hard to work with to get bugs straightened out.
“I remember when we moved to online registration, and I think Kim talked to every parent in the district,” Scholes said, laughing. “I would hear here hang up the phone, take a deep breath, and then pick up the other line. She was dedicated and loved what she did.”
Lister said when she first started working in the district, there were about 2,500 students and by the time she retired, there were between 6,600 and 6,800.
Ririe High School celebrated Homecoming with a win over Salmon. The final score of the conference home game was 15-7.
Salmon took the lead at the half with the score at 0-7, but the Bulldogs pulled out a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, tying the score 7-7. With a final pick six securing their lead, the boys took home a win for Ririe.
“I think the team performed pretty well,” Coach Jim Newton said. “We haven’t had the greatest season so far with all the distractions of moving homecoming week up and the idea that the season might get cancelled.”
Ririe Volleyball also brought a highlight to Homecoming week, taking second at their district tournament. Following their win, students wrapped up the week with a Homecoming dance Sept. 26.
Rigby Future Farmers of America teams placed first at the annual Range Event and a Land and Soil Evaluation Event held at Ririe Idaho Crops Farm. Top scoring Rigby team members were Hyrum Tuckett, Lindzy Christensen and Ember Mendoza. In Land & Soil, Rigby again took first place, with West Jefferson a close second and Ririe’s team third place. West Jefferson alternate team was a close fourth with Rigby Alt. team rounding out the competitors.
The event, held Sept. 22, was the first time many of the students had the opportunity to evaluate an actual site this school year. Setting up the contest was a cooperative effort between BLM, NRCS and Jefferson SWCD. It’s an annual event held in Jefferson County, designed to help FFA students hone skills they will need as farm producers or future range and conservation specialists.
John and Sue Lovegrove retired from pastoring after 62 years of service. They arrived in Arco, Idaho in 1958 from Michigan. Sue began teaching the first grade and John started driving a school bus.
“It was all a venture of faith, because we knew only by telephone or letter that the superintendent might need another teacher,” John said. “Through it we also learned that there was a church out there in Howe that didn’t have a pastor.”
John attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. and during the summers in Arco, John would preach and worked on farms and he and Sue began their family. Over the last 62 years, John and Sue have served at Gethsemane Baptist Church on West Broadway, began and operated Gethsemane Christian School, did a radio message three times a week, ministered at Bethel Baptist Church in Rigby, Dubois Baptist Church, and Shelley Baptist Church. They also spent time in West Valley City, Utah from 1985 to 1999.
John and Sue are now in their mid-80s and are looking forward to spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, traveling and bird watching.
NOVEMBER
Logan Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley, took second place in the nation in the American Future Farmers of America (FFA) Star Awards, the highest achievable award in FFA. Last summer, he was named one of four national finalists in Equine Science – Placement. He worked hard on his project, which included working with and driving the family’s Belgian draft horses, calculating feeding and health programs, learning the farrier trade, keeping track and making reports – and putting it all down on paper. The announcement was made live over Zoom on Oct. 28, at Rigby High School. Logan graduated in May, and has since been farming with his father and brother. He received a mission call to serve in the New Jersey Morristown Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints and left on Dec. 30.
The Rigby High School Football team made it to the finals after achieving a 20-game winning streak. The team hadn’t lost a game since the beginning of their 2019 season after a loss against Coeur d’Alene Aug. 30, 2019. Coach Armando Gonzalez said that the process for them was more important than the end result, as their ultimate goal is to focus on creating an environment of commitment rather than focusing on just winning games.
Some of their big wins included defeating Thunder Ridge by 47 points, going 0-37 against Hillcrest, taking the win against Box Elder with a score of 0-51 and beating Madison by 50 points in Oct.
DECEMBER
Eastern Idaho Public Health District reached 150 deaths due to COVID-19. Jefferson County lost 14 residents as of Dec. 20 and Clark County had no deaths due to the coronavirus. The first COVID-19 vaccines in the state of Idaho were administered to employees at Madison Memorial Hospital starting with Dr. Russ McUne in Rexburg. The health district had received a case of vaccines that would begin to be administered to frontline workers.
Ken Harvey retired from working at the city of Rigby after 18 years. Public Works Administrator Mitch Bradley said that he despite his efforts to keep Harvey on, he will miss his contributions and that he could always rely on Harvey to step up and lend a hand when needed.
Orren Squires returned to his home in Lewisville from his deployment in Germany with the United States Air Force in time to celebrate Christmas.
As developments continue to pop up around the county and Rigby, residents attended a public hearing for a new development on Hwy 48 that would be a mix of commercial properties, multi-family homes and single family homes. The development, Farmington Station, plans to have a clubhouse and swimming pool with 108 doors between the multi-family units, which are fourplexes, and 46 single family lots.
“What I see happening around us in Rexburg and Idaho Falls is growth,” McClellan said. “There’s a lot of stuff happening in Rigby that is good and nice, and I’m happy to see the growth, but as a developer and a builder, we saw an opportunity to help our city grow and do something really cool.”
Residents spoke against the development stating concerns on traffic, safety, property value and the loss of Rigby as a small town.